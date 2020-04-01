25 Wholesome Pics From the Quarantine That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

This is a picture of Richard Briley and his mom. In a viral Facebook post, he writes, "She has survived Hitler, open-heart surgery, two replacement knees, and two replacement hips. Few weeks ago, she fell and fractured her hip, two ribs, and her spine. Last week, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent a week in intensive care. She is 86...

"Today, she has been given the all clear... There is hope, people."