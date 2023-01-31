Home > Gaming > PlayStation Source: E3 Without Three Big Players, E3 Will Look a Little Different This Year By Jon Bitner Jan. 31 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

E3 is one of the biggest gaming conventions on the planet. The popular showcase took a brief hiatus (nixing in-person events and holding virtual showcases instead), but this year E3 is returning to its regular format at the Los Angeles Convention Center. However, it seems like Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony are skipping E3 2023. Since those companies were always responsible for three of the biggest showcases of past E3 events, there are a lot of new questions swirling in the air.

Why are Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony skipping E3? Will there be changes to the E3 2023 format because of it? Here’s everything we know about the “Big 3” and their E3 plans.

Why are Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony skipping E3?

Since E3 2023 doesn’t take place until June, there’s a lot of uncertainty about how the event will look without these big three in its plans. However, some of this news shouldn’t come as a surprise. Sony hasn’t officially participated in E3 since 2019, although it has typically held its own showcase around the same time as the annual event. Apparently, Sony pulled out of E3 to help distinguish itself from the slew of other game announcements – and it’s a trend that looks to continue in 2023.

As for why Xbox is skipping E3 2023, it’s still a bit unclear. Xbox is on the board of the ESA (the company behind E3), and CEO Phil Spencer recently said the event is “one of the seminal moments of gaming.” What exactly Xbox will do instead of partaking in E3 is unknown, although the company will have some sort of press conference that coincides with the dates of E3 2023.

The same goes for Nintendo – early reports indicated the company is skipping E3, although we’re still waiting on a specific reason why.

What will E3 2023 look like without Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony?

While other publishers hold press conferences during E3, none are ever as highly anticipated as those held by Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony. And with all three skipping out on E3 2023, the ESA might be looking to change up its format. In fact, the E3 team was already looking for a way to reinvigorate the event, although specifics are still tightly under wraps. Expect to hear more about which companies will be making an appearance as we slowly inch towards the event's arrival in June.

The Hype starts now. 👀#E32023 will take place in person from June 13-16 in the Los Angeles Convention Center with separated business and consumer days and areas.



More details here: https://t.co/VJc1R7gvrB pic.twitter.com/cHiNgYHjok — E3 (@E3) September 26, 2022

This year’s event is being handled by ReedPop, which has previously been involved in conventions such as PAX, Comic Con, and Star Wars Celebration. Back when the original E3 2023 announcement was made, ReepPop Global VP of Gaming, Kyle Marsden-Kish, said that E3 2023 would be a “return to form that honors what’s always worked–while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.”