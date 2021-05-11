Logo
Home > Entertainment > Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt
Source: Getty Images

NBC Announced That the Golden Globes Will Not Air in 2022 — Here's Why

By

May. 11 2021, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

The Golden Globes viewership hit an all-time low among adults between the ages of 18 and 49 in 2021. Despite Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s attempts at captivating the crowd, the comedic duo was unable to undo the damage that has been done since the awards show’s initial debut on television in 1944. 

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been criticized for its lack of diversity, and recent reports revealed that the HFPA will be taking some time off to rebrand. On May 10, NBC announced that the Golden Globes would not air in 2022. But why are the Golden Globes getting canceled?

Lady Gaga
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Why are the Golden Globes canceled?

In a recent statement, NBC announced that the Golden Globes will take a brief hiatus to focus on widespread concerns of bias, discrimination, and misconduct, and will return to television in January of 2023. The statement read, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform.” 

The statement continued, “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Article continues below advertisement

The statement came shortly after the HFPA announced its plan to reform the organization, which was met with disappointment from the industry at large. Along with Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarantos and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, Warner Media also slammed the HFPA in a statement. 

A few days after NBC’s announcement, Scarlett Johansson also spoke out against the HFPA and condemned the organization for what she says is blatant misconduct. 

Scarlett Johansson
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett said in a statement, “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences."

Scarlett criticized the show for being “legitimized” by offenders like Harvey Weinstein and promised to protest the Golden Globes until the HFPA implements “necessary fundamental reform.” She added, “I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett’s public condemnation made her one of many former Golden Globe recipients who have addressed the HFPA’s misconduct, including Mark Ruffalo and Tom Cruise, who returned three of his Golden Globe awards amid the controversy. 

When They See Us director Ava Duvernay praised the actor in a Twitter post that reads, "That time that Tom Cruise sent his [Golden Globes] for Jerry Maguire, Magnolia, and Born on the Fourth of July in an actual box to the reception desk of HFPA to stand against their sexist, homophobic, racist practices of exclusion, harassment, and bias."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Ricky Gervais Blasts Celebs "Wokeness" at the Golden Globes and the Reactions Were Priceless

These Shows Were Snubbed by the Golden Globes — According to Twitter

The Biggest 2019 Golden Globe Awards Snubs, According to Twitter

More From Distractify

  • 'Jupiter's Legacy'
    Entertainment
    Will the Netflix Superhero Series, 'Jupiter's Legacy,' Return for Season 2?
  • RHOA star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia
    Entertainment
    Porsha Williams Broke the Internet With News of Her Engagement to Simon Guobadia
  • Theresa Caputo
    Entertainment
    Theresa Caputo Has a New Man, but She's Keeping Him out of the Public Eye
  • Anna and Josh Duggar and their family
    Entertainment
    Here's Why Anna Duggar Will Likely Never Divorce Josh, Despite Multiple Scandals
  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.