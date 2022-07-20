U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and 16 Others Arrested During Pro-Abortion Action

"And I think what today is also about is that the actions going to change this are going to take an all of the above approach," U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said. "We are going to have to commit to legislative action, we are going to have to push the White House, we are going to have to be on the streets, we are going to have to get arrested. We are going to need massive movement. It's all of it. And none of it is going to happen unless all of us are in this fight."