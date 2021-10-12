Mark Harmon Is a Notoriously Private Person — Has He Talked About Why He Is Leaving 'NCIS'?

Mark has played Gibbs' character since 2003, first appearing in Season 8, Episode 20 of JAG before assuming the lead role in Season 1, Episode 1 of NCIS . An exceptional actor, he perfectly nailed Gibbs' idiosyncrasies, including his taciturn communication style. So, why did Mark decide to leave NCIS?

News about Mark's departure from the series has been making the rounds some time ago. NCIS was up for renewal in the first half of 2021, and the actor and executive producer ultimately agreed to resume his role in a limited number of episodes to save the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS was planning on canceling the show unless Mark agreed to return. As a compromise, the star chose to appear in a few episodes.