Ricky Williams's Name Change Confused Fans — Here's Why Ricky Williams's name change has ignited a wave of excitement and curiosity among fans, leaving us all riled up. But why did Ricky change his name? By Sughnen Yongo May 30 2023, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams made a surprising play off the field when he changed his name in 2022. Yep, you heard that right. The guy who was once known as Ricky is now officially known by another name, and the change left many fans confused! So, why the sudden switcheroo?

Well, Errick — oops, we mean Ricky — once revealed the juicy details on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Keep reading for all the details on why Ricky Williams changed his name and find out what he goes by now.

Why did Ricky Williams change his name?

Source: Getty Images

When details surfaced about the name change, fans found out that Ricky Williams is now officially Errick Miron, and he gave the details on why. According to the man himself, he made the decision to change his moniker about a year and a half ago after tying the knot with his lovely wife, Linnea Miron. Gotta keep things harmonious on the Homefront, we guess?

According to News10, Errick delved into more details about the name modification saying: “In every relationship, you want to have some kind of balance, but in the traditional model, it becomes difficult when the male makes all the money.” In fact, Errick stated that astrology inspired his decision.

“I learned so much about our dynamic,” Errick said. “My wife is an attorney, so she can handle herself, but I’m the famous one. She’s been used to being the hotshot around her friends, but she comes around me, and people forget she exists. I started thinking of ways to create more balance in our relationship, and one of the things that popped into my head was taking her last name.” Awww!

Errick has always been Ricky's official first name.

This is where it gets a tad confusing. Technically, his legal first name has always been Errick, but he has been rocking the nickname Ricky for ages. So, in a way, he has always been Errick but known as Ricky. It's like one of those mind-bending puzzles that make your brain hurt if you think about it too much.

The name revelation happened during a Zoom call with the hosts of the show, who were left scratching their heads when they saw "Errick Miron" flashing on their screens. But hey, sometimes love makes you do crazy things, and in this case, it led to a name change that caught us all off guard.