The Dodgers Had to Play a Wild-Card Game Even Though They’ve Been Killing It

There are some rules in sports that just don't make sense. Take the path to the Super Bowl, for instance. You can be a middling team all season, but if you happen to stay healthy enough, make it to the playoffs, and then win a series of key games, then you'll have a chance at Super Bowl glory.

That doesn't mean you were the best team all season, but it does mean that you were able to win when it counted.

This is pretty much the same reason why the Dodgers and other teams with great records have to play wild-card games in the MLB.