NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' Future With the Green Bay Packers May Be in Jeopardy

After 16 seasons, a couple of MVP titles and a Super Bowl ring, Aaron Rodgers is ready to get out of Green Bay. The reigning NFL MVP is reportedly so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has no desire to continue playing for the team. This news came from ESPN's Adam Schefter , but many fans are wondering exactly why Aaron is so upset with the team he's played for his entire professional career.

Why does Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay?

Although it's impossible to say for sure, it seems likely that the root cause of Aaron's unhappiness came during last year's draft, when the Packers traded up in order to acquire Jordan Love, a quarterback who could become his eventual replacement. With Aaron as quarterback, the Packers have made the NFC championship game in two consecutive seasons.

Currently, Aaron has a contract with the team through 2023, but he has no more guaranteed money left in his deal. In spite of Aaron's apparent desire to leave the organization, general manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear that the Packers have no intention of trading him. "We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Brian said.

"But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go," the general manager continued. "He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end." Brian said that the lines of communication between the team and Aaron's manager have been open throughout the off-season, and he denied that the Packers ever told Aaron that they would be willing to trade him.