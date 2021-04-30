NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' Future With the Green Bay Packers May Be in Jeopardy

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' Future With the Green Bay Packers May Be in JeopardyBy Joseph Allen
Apr. 30 2021, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
After 16 seasons, a couple of MVP titles and a Super Bowl ring, Aaron Rodgers is ready to get out of Green Bay. The reigning NFL MVP is reportedly so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has no desire to continue playing for the team. This news came from ESPN's Adam Schefter, but many fans are wondering exactly why Aaron is so upset with the team he's played for his entire professional career.
Why does Aaron Rodgers want to leave Green Bay?
Although it's impossible to say for sure, it seems likely that the root cause of Aaron's unhappiness came during last year's draft, when the Packers traded up in order to acquire Jordan Love, a quarterback who could become his eventual replacement. With Aaron as quarterback, the Packers have made the NFC championship game in two consecutive seasons.
Currently, Aaron has a contract with the team through 2023, but he has no more guaranteed money left in his deal. In spite of Aaron's apparent desire to leave the organization, general manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear that the Packers have no intention of trading him.
"We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Brian said.
"But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go," the general manager continued. "He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."
Brian said that the lines of communication between the team and Aaron's manager have been open throughout the off-season, and he denied that the Packers ever told Aaron that they would be willing to trade him.
Brian acknowledged that last year's draft could have been handled better.
"I certainly look back to last year's draft and just kind of maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better," Brian said. "There's no doubt about it. The draft's an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it's going to unfold, and it happens pretty fast. But certainly, I think, looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better."
In spite of the issues around Jordan, though, Brian says that he thinks the Packers can ultimately come to an agreement that will keep Aaron in Green Bay. "I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," Brian said said. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts."
Brian also added that Aaron is a central contributor to the team they've put together. "The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean?" Brian explained "He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He's so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that's the goal."