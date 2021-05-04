Will the Cast of 'SNL' Boycott Elon Musk's Upcoming Episode? Here's Why Fans Think So

Over the last decade, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the king of controversy, and his latest announcement has social media up in arms. It was recently revealed that Elon would appear on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live , and given his infamous reputation, fans are wondering if SNL cast members will boycott the show. But why does the cast of SNL not like Elon Musk ?

Why does 'SNL' not like Elon Musk?

Elon Musk’s tweets have gotten him into a lot of trouble, and his recklessness has made him a public enemy. Along with being accused of being sexist, elitist, transphobic, and immoral, Elon spread a multitude of misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and cast members were not happy about the news of his upcoming SNL appearance.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Elon wrote on Twitter, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” to which SNL cast member Bowen Yang replied, “What the f--k does this even mean?” Several other SNL staff members have also expressed their distaste for Elon on social media. SNL writer Andrew Dismukes said, “Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri.”

In light of cast members' tweets, SNL recently released a statement that said that cast members would not be forced to participate in the episode if they didn’t want to. A source told Page Six, “Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it. [SNL boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.” The source added, “Whether you like him or not, Elon is a very interesting character. … He’s very much a showman.”

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is 😈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

Fans on Twitter also weighed in on Elon’s upcoming SNL appearance. One viewer wrote on Twitter, “If every cast member pulled out at the last minute and made Elon Musk attempt to do every role in every sketch by himself, it’d be the first funny thing SNL has done in like two decades."

Article continues below advertisement

While some fans agreed with the cast member boycott, others defended Elon and seemed excited for his upcoming appearance on the show. Another fan wrote, “@elonmusk is the first @nbcsnl guest host to generate actual buzz since Voldemort a few years back. Sad to see cast members crawling into ironic distance to deal with it. Either quit or bring your A-game already.”

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement