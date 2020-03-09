We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Um, Why Is All the Toilet Paper Sold Out? The Coronavirus Panic Is Real

If you thought maybe it was just your local grocery store or Costco that either ran out of toilet paper (and paper towels!) or had extreme lines for a few rolls, it's not. Toilet paper shortages (and altercations over TP shortages) are happening globally. While running out of hand sanitizer or face masks is one thing, people are confused why some parts of the population decided it was a good idea to buy out the stores' toilet paper supply. TP doesn't protect us from or treat coronavirus, and it's generally manufactured locally.

So, why is all the toilet paper running out?

The answer? Panic and fear. NPR interviewed Professor Justin Wolfers, an economist at the University of Michigan, and he told the station that everyone is seeing everyone else buy toilet paper, so they're doing the same thing before the toilet paper runs out and they won't get any.  Literally, we are only hoarding TP because we see other people hoarding TP and it's a vicious cycle. 