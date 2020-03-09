Um, Why Is All the Toilet Paper Sold Out? The Coronavirus Panic Is Real

Fret not — as for now, it seems like Costco is taking the biggest hit in terms of TP supply. While it totally depends on where you live, do your due diligence and check Target, Walmart, your local grocery stores, or even the nearest gas station. We haven't completely run out of TP (yet). But if we do, just remember: You will not die because you don't have toilet paper. Many people do without! You can simply use water to clean yourself up, and no, you don't need to invest in a bidet.