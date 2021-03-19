A YouTuber Is Calling out Bob Saget for Gross Behavior With the Olsen Twins

Comedian and actor Bob Saget has had a long career on TV and is probably best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House . Even though Bob wasn't always crazy about the sweet, loving character and wanted to break into other roles, the show is iconic. Even today, it's hard to think of him without thinking about the show.

But now, Twitter is saying that Bob needs to be canceled. Clips of a roast with some Full House cast members have jokes about what's being called an inappropriate relationship between Bob and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen who played Michelle Tanner on the show. Of course, Bob played her dad and was a grown adult at the time, but the twins were small children when they portrayed his daughter.

Why is Bob Saget being canceled?

This began from a YouTube video by SL04N titled "Inside Bob Saget’s Inappropriate Relationship with the Olsen Twins." The 24-minute video was posted on March 17, 2021, and talks about how accusations against Bob have been rumored for years. There are a ton of jokes publicly available about Bob being inappropriate with young girls.

One part of the video features clips from Bob's Comedy Central roast from back in 2008 where a bunch of celebs made fun of him. In one clip, Gilbert Gottfried says it isn't true that Bob "raped and killed a girl in 1990." Bob slaps his hand on the table and laughs. Gilbert also made a "joke" about Mary Kate and Ashley, insinuating that Bob had sexually assaulted them by the drugging chocolate milk he gave him. A thread of tweets summarizes the SL04N video for those who don't want to watch it.

Twitter found out about the YouTube video and got Bob's name trending on the platform. John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House, was also in the roast saying, "[Bob's] entire job consisted of 'take a look at this' which is what he used to say to Mary Kate Olsen in her dressing room." The clip cuts off soon after the audience's reaction so it's unclear if everyone is shocked or laughing. Bob is smiling at the joke at the end of the clip.