Dr. Fauci Is Finally Testifying Before the Senate About COVID-19

According to ABC News, Fauci will appear before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions to help discuss how the country can return to work and school. As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he may also be seen as someone to give insight in how the Trump administration has handled everything thus far, which may be why he was previously barred from testifying before Congress.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement prior to the announcement that Fauci and those like him appearing in these meetings took time away from their other more important tasks at hand.

"While the Trump administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings," he said.