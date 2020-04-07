Why Is Khabib out of His Lightweight Title Fight With Tony Ferguson?

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The upcoming fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson isn't happening. If you're a big-time MMA fan, then the bout's cancellation probably won't come as a surprise, because it's a cursed contest. Both Tony and Khabib had previously pulled out two times apiece due to injuries/weight cutting issues. But why is the Dagestani Destroyer not fighting El Cucuy this time?

Training facilities have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the "mountain man" trains in his native Russia, his training camps are often held in California at American Kickboxing Academy, a school that's known for not only producing top talent fighters, but utilizing hard sparring methods to get those results. Due to the litany of self-isolation and mild quarantining procedures set in place, gyms and other training facilities are all shut down, which means the quality of training Khabib's used to isn't available to the undefeated pugilist.

That's a stark contrast to Tony Ferguson's training regimen, which runs the gamut of bizarre, but wildly effective workouts. Not only does Tony not spar in his training camps, but he's uploaded strange videos of running obstacle courses of his own design, throwing monster truck tires around, sprawling everywhere, and lobbing fast balls in his home gym. As much grief as Tony receives for his weird training principles, he's still one of the UFC's most feared combatants with a 25-3 record.

The Team Death Clutch member is going to put his nearly 8-year win streak on the line against Justin Gaethje instead, because of all the geographical/traveling issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Up until recently, the location for the title fight wasn't booked. When AKA was shut down in California, Khabib decided to travel to the UAE, where the UFC was planning on booking the bout. However, he was not allowed in the country due to fears surrounding the virus.