Laurence Fishburne Won't Be in 'The Matrix 4' and He Doesn't Know Why

Laurence Fishburne Won't Be in 'The Matrix 4' and He Doesn't Know WhyBy Kori Williams
Sep. 8 2021, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Now that a fourth Matrix movie will be out before the end of 2021, fans are super excited to see it. So much of the plotline has been kept under lock and key, but that hasn't stopped anyone from speculating about what's going to happen with our favorite characters. We know that stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, but one loved character won't be seen.
It turns out that Morpheus won't be making it back to the big screen. But why is Laurence Fishburne not in The Matrix 4, aka The Matrix Resurrections? The answer may be more surprising than you think, especially since he played such a big role in the first three movies. Here's what we know.
Why is Laurence Fishburne not in 'The Matrix 4'?
Unfortunately, Laurence was never even asked to be in the movie. In an interview with Vulture in August 2020, he said, "I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I’m looking for the blessing in that. I wish them well. I hope it’s great."
In another interview, Laurence continued to look on the bright side. Speaking with Collider in June 2021, he said he doesn't mind all the questions people ask him about the movie.
“It would make sense that people would ask me that, so it doesn’t get old," Laurence said. "I am not in the next Matrix movie, and you’d have to ask [director] Lana Wachowski why, because I don’t have an answer for that." As of now, Lana hasn't said anything about why he or other characters won't be reprising their roles.
Will 'The Matrix 4' be a prequel?
Some of the rumors surrounding why Laurence won't be making a comeback in the latest Matrix movie have to do with speculation that it's going to be a prequel, set before the events of the very first installment. Some people think he wouldn't be able to play a character so young. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was rumored to play a younger Morpheus in this movie, but that apparently isn't going to happen.
Although fans do like the idea of a prequel, Keanu shot down the idea. Not much has been revealed about the plot of Matrix 4, but the movie's star said on a September 2020 episode of BBC’s The One Show (per IndieWire) that it's going to be a love story on, adding, "It's another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."
But Keanu also squashed any idea of a prequel or going back in the Matrix timeline. "No, no. No going in the past," he said.
Still, fans are still trying to understand how there could even be a fourth movie. At the end of the trilogy, it was assumed that both Neo and Trinity didn't survive. In fact, Morpheus was one character who certainly did.
The Matrix Resurrections will be in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22, 2021.