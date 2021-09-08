Laurence Fishburne Won't Be in 'The Matrix 4' and He Doesn't Know Why

Unfortunately, Laurence was never even asked to be in the movie. In an interview with Vulture in August 2020, he said, "I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I’m looking for the blessing in that. I wish them well. I hope it’s great."

In another interview, Laurence continued to look on the bright side. Speaking with Collider in June 2021, he said he doesn't mind all the questions people ask him about the movie.