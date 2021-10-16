Film Legend Michael Caine Says He Might Not Be Retiring After All in New Interview

Film fans were shocked when actor Sir Michael Caine announced in October 2021 he was retiring from acting following the release of his upcoming film, Best Sellers. The 88-year old has been acting for roughly 61 years and has been nominated for an Academy Award six times. Why is Michael Caine retiring? Here's everything we know about the actor's retirement.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Michael Caine announced his retirement from acting on a BBC radio show.

Per People Magazine, during an interview on the BBC Radio show Kermode and Mayo's Film Review, Michael explains that his upcoming flick Best Sellers will be his last role. "Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really," he explained. "Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can't walk very well."

Michael added, "And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half-past 6 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed."

The comment he made that sparked fan speculation the most was his acknowledgment that, at 88, not many people are willing to offer him leading roles. "I think [Best Sellers] would be [my last role]," Michael confirmed. "There haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I want to do. But also, I'm 88. There aren't exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88."

In the film Best Sellers, Michael plays famed cantankerous writer Harris Shaw, who reluctantly agrees to go on his first book publishing tour in decades. Best Sellers was filmed in Montreal in 2019 before the pandemic. However, new reports suggest that Best Sellers might not be the end for Michael's acting career.