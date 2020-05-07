Worry Over Spotify Crashing Is the Definition of First World Problems Right Now

The severity of technology issues are relative to your situation, but no one loves the feeling of opening a favorite app, only to have it crash repeatedly seconds after it launches. Such was the case with Spotify on Wednesday, May 6, and a number of other apps, leading people to wonder why Spotify kept crashing and how long the issue would be present before it was resolved. It was one of those things you just can't not obsess over when you open your favorite music app with certain expectations.