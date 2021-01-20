Here's Why YouTuber Onision Is Trading in His Camera for a Job at McDonald's

Chris captured footage of one of Onision’s early alleged victims — Canadian pop star Shiloh Hoganson, who he dated before marrying his current spouse and alleged partner-in-crime, Kai Avaroe. In the interview, she explained that she found peace in knowing she wasn’t alone in her experience.

Shiloh explained, "When I found out there were others like me, [it] kind of ended a long 12 years of me thinking that there was nobody else that could understand what I was going through. I felt a little less crazy for sure."

Chris Hansen, who has since been criticized for his ethical decisions since picking up the story, says that his only mission now is to pursue justice for Onision’s survivors. Shiloh explained that she’s grateful to have had the Discovery Plus platform to help tell her story and doesn’t plan on being quiet anytime soon.

She told Mashable, "I used to just scream it out into the internetverse, as I used to say, but as soon as I started realizing that I didn't really owe anybody an explanation, I can genuinely say that I don't really feel pressured to talk about it."

Shiloh concluded, "It's mostly now just something that I live with, and something that's part of my healing [is] talking about it.”