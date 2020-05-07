'Plandemic' Is Being Taken off YouTube and People Think It's to Hide the "Truth"

YouTube is no stranger to conspiracy theory flicks . Remember the movie Zeitgeist? Plandemic reminds me of it, except it deals with COVID-19 and is now being removed from YouTube.

Putting our name on registers, giving billions of dollars to the TSA, taking our shoes off at airports and passing the Patriot act, not to mention greenlighting false-pretense wars, etc.

The film deals a lot with the coronavirus pandemic and exposing the alleged lies and misinformation surrounding COVID-19, namely how fear-mongering is being used to intentionally control a population and scare them into signing away their rights, similar to what happened in the wake of 9/11.

Is 'Plandemic' true? It's filled with misinformation.

While the U.S.'s response to COVID-19 seems a bit difficult to understand, and Republicans and Democrats alike are now weaponizing the virus as a political tool for the upcoming election, a lot of the claims made in Plandemic are being exposed as being categorically false. Plandemic is an anti-vaxxing film, plain and simple, that makes a similar claim as Zeitgeist: getting needles stuck in us is bad.

Derek Beres does an excellent job breaking down the movie's anti-vaxx agenda, which is apparent from the outset. Plandemic has a clear thesis in mind and seems less concerned with "the truth" and more concerned with highlighting tidbits of information that are designed to make you say, "oh no, vaccines are bad." There are even theories circulating the internet that there's some secret organization of the world's richest folks who want to microchip and control our lives.

Never mind the fact we all own smartphones and constantly-connected devices that are listening and recording our every word (I can't talk about Uncle Fester without getting Fester's Quest t-shirts popping up on my Instagram feed) — I hate to break it to you, if you're worried about micro-chipping and being tracked, you kind of already are. What Plandemic does, like a lot of conspiracy theory movies, is use murky phenomenons to support a specific agenda.

Copied from a friend. I don't know who needs to see this, but #Plandemic is a bunch of BS. For many reasons. Let's stick with science. #EvidenceBasedMedicine #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/8grEhMmhlU — Rachel Alter, MPH (@RachelAlter007) May 7, 2020