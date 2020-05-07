'Plandemic' Is Being Taken off YouTube and People Think It's to Hide the "Truth"By Mustafa Gatollari
YouTube is no stranger to conspiracy theory flicks. Remember the movie Zeitgeist? Plandemic reminds me of it, except it deals with COVID-19 and is now being removed from YouTube.
The film deals a lot with the coronavirus pandemic and exposing the alleged lies and misinformation surrounding COVID-19, namely how fear-mongering is being used to intentionally control a population and scare them into signing away their rights, similar to what happened in the wake of 9/11.
Putting our name on registers, giving billions of dollars to the TSA, taking our shoes off at airports and passing the Patriot act, not to mention greenlighting false-pretense wars, etc.
Is 'Plandemic' true? It's filled with misinformation.
While the U.S.'s response to COVID-19 seems a bit difficult to understand, and Republicans and Democrats alike are now weaponizing the virus as a political tool for the upcoming election, a lot of the claims made in Plandemic are being exposed as being categorically false.
Plandemic is an anti-vaxxing film, plain and simple, that makes a similar claim as Zeitgeist: getting needles stuck in us is bad.
Derek Beres does an excellent job breaking down the movie's anti-vaxx agenda, which is apparent from the outset. Plandemic has a clear thesis in mind and seems less concerned with "the truth" and more concerned with highlighting tidbits of information that are designed to make you say, "oh no, vaccines are bad." There are even theories circulating the internet that there's some secret organization of the world's richest folks who want to microchip and control our lives.
Never mind the fact we all own smartphones and constantly-connected devices that are listening and recording our every word (I can't talk about Uncle Fester without getting Fester's Quest t-shirts popping up on my Instagram feed) — I hate to break it to you, if you're worried about micro-chipping and being tracked, you kind of already are.
What Plandemic does, like a lot of conspiracy theory movies, is use murky phenomenons to support a specific agenda.
Several doctors have also responded to the documentary and even uploaded their reactions online to it. Analysts have also echoed Beres' critique of Plandemic saying that it's very clearly an anti-vaxxing piece of media that stretches the truth and flat-out passes off weightless theories as fact.
So why was 'Plandemic' removed from YouTube?
While another conspiracy theory film, Zeitgeist is still on YouTube and has yet to be taken down, Plandemic was ultimately pulled for a very specific reason: its anti-vaxxing message.
Several online media platforms have taken strong stances against individuals spreading misinformation about vaccines. GoFundMe, Amazon, Google, and tons of other companies will not allow any materials preaching vaccine hate to be featured on its platforms.
This is mostly due to the fact that there's an obvious correlation between the rise in the dissemination of anti-vaxxing materials and people contracting illnesses that were thought to have been long dead, like when there was a measles break out in an immigrant community that was constantly being hit by anti-vaxxing mailers.
Plandemic's removal from YouTube for violating its guidelines is directly attributed to the misinformation the film is said to spread regarding vaccines.