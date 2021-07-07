Logo
Home > Fyi > TikTok
TikTok app
Source: Getty

What's Going on With TikTok? It's Not Working, and People Are (Rightfully) Upset

By

Jul. 6 2021, Published 8:33 p.m. ET

People all over the world connect through hilarious, impressive, intelligent, and emotional TikTok videos. Plus, if we’re ever having a bad day, TikTok pet videos are the place to go for some cheering up.

But now, users are getting a message that there is a “server error” on TikTok and are having major issues.

Article continues below advertisement

With TikTok’s issues come frustrations, and of course, memes. TikTok users ironically took to a different social media platform, Twitter, to air their grievances in the form of memes with the hashtag #tiktokdown.

Despite the hilarious memes to come out of TikTok’s server error, the main question on everyone’s minds is when TikTok will be fixed.

TikTok download and update
Source: Getty
Article continues below advertisement

TikTok is down right now because of a server error.

Why is TikTok down? Well, it has to do with a server error. Something must have gone wrong in the popular app’s complex international coding that supports millions of users. This has caused over 40,000 reports of TikTok being down (which is definitely just a sample of people actually experiencing TikTok’s outage). 

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Users are reporting trouble logging in, trouble watching videos, and most scarily, the loss of all their followers. For people with hundreds of thousands to millions of followers who support themselves financially with TikTok videos, this is actually a major issue. 

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

TikTok’s Twitter support account also tweeted on July 6 at 4:28 p.m. EST, “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!” which they’ve since pinned to their profile. However, people are still having issues hours later, so it’s still not fixed.

When will TikTok be fixed?

Since TikTok is down, many people want to know how they can pass the time without it. Usually, when a popular app or website experiences an outage, it’s back up in a matter of minutes.

But the fact that TikTok has been experiencing issues for hours is a major red flag, and people are starting to panic.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

We don’t know exactly when TikTok will be fixed, but at least we have some new memes to hold us over in the meantime. And if anything, there’s always Instagram Reels…

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Shirley Tempeh Hasn't Revealed Who Her Boss Is, but Some TikTokers Are on the Scent

Any E-Narcissist out There Knows "BMS" on TikTok Is Very High Praise

Ryan Reynolds Officially Joins the Dark Side of Social Media and Creates a TikTok Account

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.