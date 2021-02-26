Vision Gets a Makeover on 'WandaVision,' but Is It for the Best? (SPOILERS!)

If you've been keeping up with Marvel's WandaVision , you know that not all is as it seems in WestView. In Episode 8 of the show, titled "Previously On," Wanda and antagonist Agatha Harkness explore Wanda's past. A post-credits scene reveals that Wanda hadn't stolen Vision's body after all, and the body was in the possession of a devious Director Hayward, who reconstructed it. That being said, fans want to know why Vision is white.

'WandaVision' took a dive into Wanda's trauma as it connected to Vision.

Agatha and Wanda go on a journey into her past to explore the root of her power and how she was able to create an alternate reality over an entire town. In order to achieve this discovery, they flip through many of Wanda's childhood traumas, exploring her orphaned state and her volunteering for Hydra's experimentation.

During this journey, Wanda and Agatha watch a heartwarming scene where Vision sits down with Wanda and tries to comfort her after the death of her brother. We see the pair bond over watching a sitcom, clearly more than a little enamored with one another. The final moment that solidifies Wanda's deep grief is her traveling to WestView, N.J. where it appears Vision had purchased a plot of land to reenact their white-picket-fence dreams.

In the meantime, viewers also learn that Wanda did not break into S.W.O.R.D. Headquarters and steal Vision's body as Director Hayward had claimed. In fact, Hayward wanted to keep the body for its valuable vibranium and weapon potential. In a post-credits scene at the end of the episode, a reconstructed Vision appears, re-activated by a bit of Wanda's magic. This Vision is terrifying without his signature red-and-gold, which could indicate a lack of personality.

Fans also learn during this time that while Wanda did not steal Vision's body, this is the reason that "her" Vision cannot leave WestView — he is literally created from her magic. This could also be the case for Billy and Tommy, who are still in peril when the episode ends. Fans have theorized Tommy and Billy will resurface for a Young Avengers moment in the MCU, but until then, who knows what the future holds?

'White Vision' was created to be little more than a weapon, and fans' hearts are breaking at the thought of Wanda having to face off against a version of her great love void of any personality or memories of her. It also reaffirmed that Hayward is deliberately lying to make Wanda seem like the villain of the story, when in actuality, he's utilizing Vision for his own personal gain.

