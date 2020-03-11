Hannah Ann's Age Is Probably the Reason She's Not the Next 'Bachelorette'By Anna Quintana
Over the course of 20-something Bachelor seasons, there has seemingly been an unwritten rule that if you are dumped by the lead on national television you will be the next Bachelorette.
And we're not talking about being named runner-up. So far, three Bachelors have unceremoniously ended their engagement with their first choice, to pursue the girl that "got away."
When Jason Mesnick dumped Melissa Rycroft for Molly Malaney, producers quickly named her the next Bachelorette. Same thing with Becca Kufrin when Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided to live happily ever after with Lauren Burnham.
So, why isn't Hannah Ann the next 'Bachelorette'?
If you weren't a fan of Hannah Ann Sluss during Peter Weber's season, you definitely were after watching her stand her ground at the After the Final Rose special.
"You knew exactly what to tell me to keep me with you,” she told Peter, with his mom, Barbara, cheering her on from the audience. "We’ve been through a lot together, and I should have really picked up on the first red flag to give to me when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her... So a word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."
As expected, fans took to Twitter to support Hannah — and champion her as the next 'Bachelorette.'
"I’m good with Clare being the Bachelorette.. but after watching this go down... I’m shocked Hannah Ann isn’t going to be the woman in charge this upcoming season," one viewer tweeted before another added, "I dunno what’s worse — the excruciating conversation between Hannah Ann and Pete or the fact that Hannah Ann’s ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS response to him/Bachelorette audition IS ALL FOR NOTHING."
Unfortunately for Hannah stans, the next Bachelorette is 38-year-old hairdresser Clare Crawley, who has been on the reality series franchise a staggering four times and is best known for being dumped by Juan Pablo Galavis at her final rose ceremony.
According to reports, her age was a big factor in the casting.
"This time, producers wanted to try with someone older, more mature," a source told E! News. "They wanted someone who was older, more mature and had more life experience."
The insider went on to reveal ABC producers were also considering Tia Booth and Tayshia Adams after Hannah Brown turned down the opportunity to be the Bachelorette again — so at no point was Hannah Ann even an option.
Hannah Ann is 23 years old — and has her whole life ahead of her.
Despite how well she handled herself on The Bachelor finale, Hannah Ann might not be ready to hand out roses just yet. However, we fully expect her to pop up on Bachelor in Paradise.
And judging from her recent Instagram post, she is ready to move on from Pilot Pete.
"Flyin’ solo... no turbulence accepted. PERIOD," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a brown bomber jacket and vintage airplane goggles.
As for potential future boyfriends, we spotted Patrick Schwarzenegger in her comments. "We’re gonna find yah a good guy in no time," the Midnight Sun actor wrote. "Can't wait for the drinks to flow this weekend!"
Get it, girl.
