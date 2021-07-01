Bill Cosby Was Released Thanks to a 15-Year-Old Prosecutorial Agreement

Cosby will not face a new trial for the crimes he committed against Constand. As part of the Supreme Court's ruling, they wrote that “he must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred.”

This ruling only applies to the charges he faced because of Constand. Many other women have come forward with similar accusations, although many of those incidents happened decades ago, and could not be prosecuted now because the statue of limitations is up.