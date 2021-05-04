Here's Why Fans Think Adam Levine Will Return to 'The Voice'

In 2019, showrunners revealed that Adam Levine was leaving The Voice after 16 seasons, and according to social media, fans shouldn’t expect to see him return to the series anytime soon. In December of 2020, when a fan asked him, “Come back to The Voice?” the 42-year-old entertainer replied, “No thank you?”

The singer previously shared that he left the series on good terms. He shared on social media, “[The Voice] went on to be a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you, NBC, for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

He continued, “Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is [a] shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long, strange, and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

Executive producers from The Voice said that although the series is sad to see him go, the door is always open when and if he decides to return. A tweet from The Voice’s official social media account read, “We're going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family, it's 'see you soon,' never 'goodbye.' "

While fans are disappointed that Adam won’t be making a return to The Voice in the near future, they are also curious to know why he left in the first place.