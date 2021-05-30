Alicia Could Follow in Her Mom's Fatal Footsteps on 'Fear the Walking Dead'By Chrissy Bobic
May. 30 2021, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Of the original survivors on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia is one of the few remaining. And, because her mom once led their group, it only makes sense for Alicia to be able to take the reins and do it herself someday. But if that day never comes, could it be because Alicia dies? Season 6 has been a roller coaster for her, and in the May 23, 2021, episode, she was locked in an underground bunker.
Cult leader Teddy thought Alicia would be the perfect person to rebuild the world in a vision unlike his own after he killed everyone with a nuclear bomb which he planned to detonate by the season finale. In order to protect her from the blast, he put her underground, but Teddy's right-hand man seems to prefer Alicia dead. As we all know, however, she is a survivor first and a hero second.
So, will Alicia die on 'Fear the Walking Dead'?
It's hard to imagine the show without Alicia, who has lasted six seasons throughout all of the death, fire, and general destruction. And, arguably, she has become one of the least utilized characters. While most of the core characters have drifted off to have their own storylines and forge their own paths, you would think they could all come back together with Alicia leading them.
If that's where things are headed, then all of the heartache and loss from Season 6 might just be worth it. Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what to expect at the end of Season 6. And, according to them, there is still plenty of hope left for Alicia.
"She's at this point where she knows she's got to become her own person in some ways. Being locked behind that door is perhaps the beginning of her transformation," Andrew said of Alicia being locked in the bunker.
Ian also hinted at Alicia being able to "move forward" and forge her own path after Season 6.
"Given the fact that she has been essentially imprisoned in this place and placed with people she doesn't want to be with, apart from the people she cares about, it's going to be a difficult road for her," Ian said. "But I think it's safe to say that she's not going to be doing exactly what Teddy hoped."
'Fear the Walking Dead' fans still think Madison is coming back.
Alicia's future may be grim because of her circumstances, but not hopeless. She has worked hard to be more like her mom, as displayed in the Season 6 episode "Mother."
Some fans thought the episode title alone would mean Madison will be back soon enough, though she has been assumed dead for quite some time.
If Alicia rises from her current predicament to be a leader among the original group of survivors she was with before Virginia came along, then maybe Madison will return at just the right time to see her daughter coming into her own.
For now, let's just hope Alicia gets out of the bunker and stops the nuclear bomb before all hell breaks loose.
Watch Fear the Walking Dead on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.