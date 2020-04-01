Sorry, Guys, Ashton Kutcher Won’t Be Coming Back for the New 'Punk'd' Reboot

Streaming newcomer, Quibi, announced that they will be bringing back reality prank show, Punk’d. The platform is set to premiere April 6 along with the reboot. Quibi is an upcoming American short-form mobile video platform that will have a variety of short shows, including Punk’d. While it’s exciting to see this show be brought back to life, most people just want to know if the former host and head prankster, Ashton Kutcher, will be returning to be on the new show.