'Behind Her Eyes' Might Not Get a Season 2 — Here's What We Know (SPOILERS)
Feb. 24 2021, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Okay, so let’s get this straight: Behind Her Eyes ended with a (spoiler!) sudden body swap scenario and it’s not yet renewed for a Season 2? By the end of the series, viewers of Behind Her Eyes are left with many questions about what will happen to David (Tom Bateman) and Louise (Simona Brown). Unfortunately, a second season doesn’t look all too probable.
Behind Her Eyes follows Louise, a single mother, as she embarks on an affair with her soon-to-be boss, David. However, over the course of the series, Louise gets close to David’s wife, Adele (Eve Hewson). All of this seems like a perfectly normal relationship drama, but the stand-out feature of Behind Her Eyes is its paranormal twist hinging on astral projection. The series ends with Adele dead, and David and Louise (who’s not actually Louise) riding off into the sunset with her skeptical son.
It’s unlikely that ‘Behind Her Eyes’ will have a Season 2, although not impossible.
Unfortunately for us, we might be left wondering what will happen to Louise’s son, Adam (Tyler Howitt), forever. Behind Her Eyes is billed as a limited series, which means it was only planned to run for one season. Some of Netflix’s other most successful shows were also limited series, such as The Queen’s Gambit and Unorthodox, and those have not been renewed for further seasons.
Not only that, but like many other limited series, Behind Her Eyes is based on a standalone book. The author of the novel, Behind Her Eyes, Sarah Pinborough, told Express when asked if there would be a second season, “Not as far as I know. I would be interested to see where they would take it as it's a pretty closed ending. But if it does well, you never know."
Plus, it wouldn’t be the first time a limited series was extended. HBO’s Big Little Lies was so successful that they extended it past the plot of the novel on which it's based. The same happened with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. Even HBO’s Game of Thrones went beyond the already written George R. R. Martin novels, and we all saw how that turned out.
If ‘Behind Her Eyes’ does have a Season 2, there are many directions in which it could go.
Since there’s no map for the show writers to guide them through a second season, Behind Her Eyes Season 2 could have many possibilities. One road they could go down could be to explore what Rob (Robert Aramayo), the astral projecting villain, might do to stay with David. The book hints that he plans to kill Louise’s son but in Louise's body. While that would make for some captivating television, watching a mother plot to kill her own son would be an especially dark storyline.
Another route a second season could go down would be an anthology-style. Many limited series that have nowhere to take the plot have gone down this route, such as Haunting of Hill House / Bly Manor and American Horror Story. It would be fun to see how the producers and writers are able to take the theme of astral projection villainy even further. Maybe a Stranger With My Face adaptation is on its way for Season 2?
You can now stream the entire first season of Behind Her Eyes on Netflix.