Will There be a Season 10 of 'Call the Midwife'?By Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), many television and film productions were suspended. In March, the PBS series Call the Midwife announced that the long-running show had halted filming on the Christmas special and Season 10.
"Very sadly, we have had to postpone the filming of this year's Call the Midwife Christmas Special and Series 10," the show's social media statement read.
The post continued, "Our priority is the safety of our amazing cast and crew, and we don't believe that shooting at the current time is feasible or responsible. However, the moment the situation improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back on their bikes, bringing babies and joy into your living rooms."
The statement concluded, "We send our love to the worldwide Call the Midwife family and look forward to being back in Poplar soon. On behalf of everybody at Call The Midwife, we wish you all good health." So, will the UK series have a Season 10? Keep reading to find out more!
Will 'Call the Midwife' have a Season 10?
The show's official Twitter page tweeted a snap of some of the characters in costume on the set of the British series. "It's beginning to look a lot like #CallTheMidwife Christmas! We launch our Christmas Special 2020 countdown with a brand new festive photo — featuring tiny Turners Angela and May!!"
So, will fans get a Season 10 in the new year? The show's main cast members have teased their return to filming the next installment in the series.
"Been a really busy start to filming, but managed to grab this so that I could give you full Shelagh, in the third and final part of my recent selfie series! And in the uniform too, my fave!! #callthemidwife #xmasspecial #series10," actress Laura Main captioned a selfie on Instagram.
Unfortunately, we know one character will not be returning in Season 10.
Why is Nurse Valerie not in Season 10 of 'Call the Midwife'?
In August, actress Jennifer Kirby announced on Instagram that she would not be reviving her character as Nurse Valerie.
"After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team," she captioned the post.
She continued, "The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the other side of the screen. Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks."
Fans were quick to share their disappointment about the character's departure from the series. "Absolutely gutted that you're leaving (favourite character on the show). All the very best for your future projects and look forward to seeing you again soon on the tele box," one person commented.
Another fan wrote, "Oh no! I’m so sad, but also so grateful for you, and your Val, on my screen. Looking forward to seeing your next adventure!"
Call the Midwife's Christmas special airs on Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.