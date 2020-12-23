Will There be a Season 10 of 'Call the Midwife'?

The show's official Twitter page tweeted a snap of some of the characters in costume on the set of the British series. "It's beginning to look a lot like #CallTheMidwife Christmas! We launch our Christmas Special 2020 countdown with a brand new festive photo — featuring tiny Turners Angela and May!!"

So, will fans get a Season 10 in the new year? The show's main cast members have teased their return to filming the next installment in the series.

"Been a really busy start to filming, but managed to grab this so that I could give you full Shelagh, in the third and final part of my recent selfie series! And in the uniform too, my fave!! #callthemidwife #xmasspecial #series10," actress Laura Main captioned a selfie on Instagram.

Unfortunately, we know one character will not be returning in Season 10.