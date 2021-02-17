Will 'Fall Guys' Be Coming to Xbox or Nintendo Switch?

Move over Fortnite, there's a new (and funnier) battle royale game coming through. While there have been many takes on the battle royale gameplay, with Apex Legends and Warzone each offering something different, Fall Guys gives the gameplay an adorable makeover.

With colorful, blob-like characters to run around as and obstacle courses that are just as hard to navigate as any first-person shooter map, Fall Guys was released for the PlayStation 4 and PC to immense success.