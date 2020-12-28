The Times Square Ball Drop Will Take Place Without Spectators for the First Time

The Times Square Ball Drop Will Take Place Without Spectators for the First TimeBy Leila Kozma
Updated
One of the longest-running New Year's Eve traditions in New York? Arguably, it has to be the Times Square Ball Drop, which has taken place every year since The New York Times organized the first drop at its headquarters in 1907. The area was referred to as the Tenderloin or Satan's Circus because of its adult entertainment scene at the time.
But given the current pandemic, will it still happen?
The Times Square Ball Drop will take place in 2021 as well.
The tradition will go ahead in 2021 as well. However, some changes have been introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to previous reports, the spectacle usually attracts around one million revelers. This year, there will be no public audience — aside from the frontline workers and their families whom the organizers have invited as special guests.
Unlike before, the Ball Drop won't be open to the members of the public. Regardless, audiences can follow the live performances from 6 p.m. ET onwards online or on television.
The headliner of the evening will be Andra Day, who will take over the Planet Fitness Center Stage at 8.01 p.m. ET to perform songs like "Rise Up" and "Forever Mine."
Other performers include Gloria Gaynor, who is set to play "I Will Survive," "Never Can Say Goodbye," and "Joy Comes In The Morning" between 8:45 p.m. and 8.57 p.m. ET on the Planet Fitness Center Stage. Other performers include Machine Gun Kelly, The Waffle Crew, and Anitta.
Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter will take over the Countdown Stage from 10.37 p.m. ET onward, performing a range of songs. Raúl de Molina, Pitbull, and Jennifer Lopez are just some of the other stars who will make an appearance.
The celebrations will draw to an end with the customary confetti release and pyrotechnic effects. The show is expected to end at 12.15 a.m. ET sharp.
Here's how you can watch the Times Square Ball Drop.
Those eager to catch a glimpse of the performances taking place throughout New Year's Eve will be able to do so via the New Year's Eve 2021 Livestream, Times Square Ball, and the VNYE app, as per Time Out.
But there are other options as well. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 kicks off on Dec. 31, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New Year’s Eve Live begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 starts at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
