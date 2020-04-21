If 'Prodigal Son' Is Picked up for Season 2, There Are a Few Ways It Could Go

Season 1 of Prodigal Son premiered on Fox in September 2019, so it’s entirely possible that if there is a Season 2, it would premiere in September 2020 to keep the series on schedule, like most network TV shows. The only kicker is when Fox will be able to film another season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations in place.

Still, there is definitely a chance that Prodigal Son could be renewed for Season 2, even if an official renewal hasn't come yet. Before that happens, fans will have to see how Season 1 ends and if they get a cliffhanger to make them want to come back for more.

