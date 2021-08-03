So What the Heck Just Happened in the Season 1 Finale of 'Kevin Can Go F**k Himself'? Things Went Way Left (SPOILERS)By Pretty Honore
Aug. 2 2021, Published 10:39 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Kevin Can Go F**k Himself.
On June 20, AMC introduced viewers to Allison Devine-McRoberts (Annie Murphy) and her husband, Kevin McRoberts (Eric Petersen). Throughout Season 1, we watched as Kevin and Allison’s highly dysfunctional relationship unraveled before our eyes. Midway through the season, Allison and her friends devise a plan to frame and potentially murder her husband but are ultimately unsuccessful.
Despite the help of Nick (Robin Lord Taylor) and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), at the end of Season 1, Allison is still in a loveless marriage with an emotionally abusive man and Episode 8 finally reveals the fate of their relationship. Here’s a quick recap of the Season 1 finale of Kevin Can Go F**k Himself.
The Season 1 finale of ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ premiered on Aug. 1.
Despite the ongoing turmoil of Kevin and Allison’s marriage, Allison develops a meaningful relationship with another cast member, which is threatened in the Season 1 finale after Patty refuses Allison’s request to spy on her girlfriend, Tammy (Candice Coke).
While the two seem to be on the brink of breaking up their friendship, things get chaotic when Neal (Alex Bonifer) discovers Allison’s plan to murder Kevin and later attacks Allison, forcing his sister, Patty, to spring into action and save the day — at least, for now. Allison and Patty’s onscreen chemistry is undeniable, and according to the showrunner Valerie Armstrong, the actresses also shared a bond off-camera.
“I think the moments of true happiness on this show are the ones where Allison and Patty are together,” Valerie told Salon. “A constant thing I would tell Annie and Mary Hollis — I mean, I didn't really have to tell them since they're so great at their jobs — they love each other so genuinely, but it's like, 'No, you guys you're not that happy yet! You can't show you like each other, stop it!'"
The unlikely friends seem to have hit a rough patch in the final episodes of Season 1, and Valerie promised that we will see their friendship continue to evolve when and if the series is renewed for Season 2. So, will there be a Season 2 of Kevin Can F**k Himself?
Will there be a Season 2 of ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’?
The Season 1 finale of Kevin Can F**k Himself leaves many questions unanswered that showrunners plan to uncover in Season 2, but AMC has yet to reveal whether the show has been canceled or renewed for an encore season. If the show is renewed, reports suggest that Season 2 will be released in mid-to-late 2022.
Until then, Valerie gave fans a glimpse into what they can look forward to if the series is greenlit for Season 2. She shared, “I hope [Season 2] exists! And I really love the idea of exploring Neal in single-cam, not in a way that would ever excuse what he did or forget what he did.”
Along with offering a closer look at Neal’s motivations for attacking Allison, fans will also learn more about the series villain, Kevin, and his origin story as he pursues a career in politics.