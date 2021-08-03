So What the Heck Just Happened in the Season 1 Finale of 'Kevin Can Go F**k Himself'? Things Went Way Left (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Kevin Can Go F**k Himself.

On June 20, AMC introduced viewers to Allison Devine-McRoberts (Annie Murphy) and her husband, Kevin McRoberts (Eric Petersen). Throughout Season 1, we watched as Kevin and Allison’s highly dysfunctional relationship unraveled before our eyes. Midway through the season, Allison and her friends devise a plan to frame and potentially murder her husband but are ultimately unsuccessful.