It Looks Like 'One Day at a Time' Is Officially Over

Just in time to get our hearts broken for Thanksgiving, it was announced that One Day at a Time would not be getting renewed for Season 5 on November 24. The Netflix original was bought by Pop TV for Season 4, but then canceled it, stating that it was pivoting away from scripted series. We already knew something terrible was afoot when ODAAT showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett tweeted that she felt like the end was nigh.

"Not gonna lie, y'all, this might be it for our little show. So come celebrate with us tonight as we air our season four finale on CBS at 10 & 10:30pm," she wrote on October 26 for the Season 4 finale.

Is One Day at a Time officially over though? Is there any hope for the series getting the revival treatment from another network?

Will there be another season of 'One Day at a Time'?

It looks like there won't be any more seasons of One Day at a Time, and that Sony TV allegedly "exhausted" all their options, as they did try hard to sell it to another network. Fans are especially upset since the pandemic shortened the 13 episodes down to just seven episodes, one animated. Even Gloria Kellett confirmed that One Day at a Time is officially over on her Twitter account today, saying, "It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER."

She added, "Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching."

One Day at a Time producer, Mike Royce, wrote a lengthier letter that he posted to Twitter. "I wish I could say otherwise, but sadly, ODAAT's time has come to an end. The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did. 4 seasons that will forever exist for people to watch. I'm so proud of 'One Day at a Time,' our cast, our writers, our crew, and while I'm sad today, I'll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it."

The ODAAT crew had high hopes the show would continue. In September, Gloria Kellett told Deadline about her plans, sharing, "We have so much more to tell, and especially with everything that’s going on in this world, every day, I’m like, oh my gosh, Elena would say this. Elena would say that. Elena would say this. It’s just ripe with things that this family would be talking about."

The cancelation of One Day at a Time is probably due to several factors: Pop moving away from scripted shows, it being harder and probably more costly to produce anything during the pandemic, and the fact that ratings and viewership weren't that stellar. According to tvseriesfinale.com, the season premiere started with 1.6 million viewers and only went down from there, its final episode garnering 1.042 million.

There’s over 15 streaming sites, and not one could pick this show up?? It’s a damn shame it’s easier to greenlight trash shows — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) December 9, 2020

It sucks cause we didn’t even get four whole seasons. Our familia doesn’t even get a happy ending. #SaveODAAT — brandita (@brandita) December 8, 2020