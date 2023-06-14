Home > Viral News > Trending Woman's Car Handle "Hack" Has People Dumbfounded They Never Noticed it Before A little-known feature in cars is going viral on TikTok and people are stunned they didn't know about this "hack" much sooner. By Mustafa Gatollari Jun. 14 2023, Updated 8:58 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jmac8781

How did we never notice this before?

Source: TikTok | @jmac8781

Believe it or not, there's a specific design feature on the ceiling door handles of your car. Ever wondered what those things are used for? Sure, underneath them there almost always seems to be a dedicated hook to hang a shirt you're going to wear for your job interview, a coat you want to make sure doesn't get wrinkled that you hang in the backseat or a bag of "learn to drive" magnets you toss at vehicles that cut you off in traffic.

Article continues below advertisement

This woman had to test a viral car handle "hack"

Source: TikTok

But as TikToker @jmac8781 was shocked to discover, there's actually a feature for the handles themselves. Typically, these handles are used as maybe extra plastic/wire hanger real estate, for when you're bringing home a particularly large dry cleaning haul.

Did you know?

Source: TikTok

They can also be used by moms who are driving with their children and are afraid that the infant they once had to explain that eating powdered Ajax from the can is wrong is in no operation of a moving vehicle that is capable of traveling at over 100 miles per hour and weighs a ton or two.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman quickly left her apartment to see for herself

Source: TikTok

But did you know that there are usually little hooks underneath these handles that can be "popped" out to keep the handle in place, so it doesn't just keep snapping back into its original position? It's OK, I had no idea, and neither did @jmac8781. In her now-viral clip, she stitched together an original video showing off the secret feature and she just had to try it for herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Once in her car, she tested out the hack.

Source: TikTok

So she ran down to her parking garage and found her whip (a Hyundai Kona, great car) and decided to test it out herself. As it turns out, yes, her car was equipped with the feature, and she was stunned.

Article continues below advertisement

And it actually worked!

Source: TikTok

The "hack" was originally made viral on the popular video-sharing platform by user @sanne_vberkel, who demonstrates exactly how to make the handle stay "open" in place. This could be useful when you're hanging something off of it that's a bit lighter and don't want the handle to return to its original position.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out that not many people knew about this "hack"

Source: TikTok

While there were throngs of people who were stunned by the find, others mentioned that they discovered this themselves by fidgeting a lot in the backseat of cars they'd ride in as children.

Article continues below advertisement

We're all a little smarter now.

Source: TikTok

"TikTok makes us a little smarter every day," one user wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

How about you?

Source: TikTok