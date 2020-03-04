We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Seattle Woman's Struggle Trying to Get Tested for Coronavirus Shows How Unprepared the U.S. May Be

Washington has seen more cases of coronavirus than any other state. Nine have died, at least five of whom were in a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb. There are also 27 officially diagnosed with the virus in the state, with at least 50 residents and staff members of the center experiencing symptoms.  

So when Twitter user @into_the_brush came down with flu-like symptoms, she was understandably concerned. The Seattleite, who said that she has a history of chronic bronchitis and works with seniors, decided to be responsible and try to get tested for coronavirus.  