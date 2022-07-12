TikToker Ditched by Date in Hotel Room After Flying Across the Country to Meet Him
When you're excited to meet a potential romantic love interest, there are few things you wouldn't do in order to see that special someone. You'll modify longstanding plans, you'll respond back to their texts in embarrassingly quick fashion (or stop yourself from doing so), your heart will pound whenever you receive a call or text from them and you may just travel ridiculously long distances for a chance to spend some time with them.
And while it might seem extreme, there are folks who'll charter a flight just for the opportunity to meet up with someone they want to pursue a relationship with, like this one woman who booked a plane in a strange city to meet up with a guy she met through a mutual friend she FaceTimed with.
TikToker Samantha Marie, who posts under the handle @sdenoyer stitched her own "stood up" experience with fellow user @ayeevuh._ who posted a clip of her eating alone. A text overlay reads: "lol date went to the bathroom and never came back."
Samantha followed it up with a video of her own. She's in bed looking at the lens of her camera and reveals that there's an empty space next to her.
"I flew across the country to see this mans and when I woke up from a nap at our hotel he was goneeeee," she proceeds to show that the room is empty and then the video cuts to a series of texts between her and the date. It appears that the man at the top of the shown conversation says, "I'll let you know when I'm heading back."
She then proceeds to tell him that it "is so f***ed up" that he did this to her. And says a little over an hour later that the least he could've done was let her know earlier so she could've changed her flight to go back home earlier.
Several hours later she receives no response from the man, and asks for him to call her back. She goes on to tell him that she's "confused" and that she's in a city she has never been to before, one that she purchased her own flight to, and that it's rude of him to just up and stop replying to her texts.
In the comments section, some folks told the woman that it's never a good idea to spend their own money to go and see a date in another city. Some folks mentioned that the guy is probably double-dipping and was probably with his wife or significant other which is why he wasn't responding.
Samantha, and others said in the comments section the worst part is that she was left in the dark as to what was going on and not knowing if she did anything wrong or what he was up to is what was truly bothersome.
The TikToker in a follow-up post explained what happened: they found each other through a mutual friend online and she "found him attractive" and she "liked the vibes" and they began texting and FaceTiming.
She flies out to see him for a couple of days but doesn't arrive to his city until around midnight. She stays at his "hometown" house and the next day they go out for brunch and walk around town. She says that she was "having fun for the most part" and on the second day they ended up spending time with one another at a hotel.
Prior to heading out they play some board games and decide to take a nap before heading out for the evening. He goes to the bathroom and she falls asleep on the bed. When she wakes up, the Vodka she brought is gone and so is the man she came to see along with his duffel bag. That's when she started texting him.
Samantha then decided to call their mutual friend and he answers her call, but once he realizes it was her friend, he hangs up the phone, presumably because he didn't have her number saved. Her friend said that when he answered the phone "there was really loud music" playing in the background.
It's right after that phone call that he texted the TikToker saying he had a family emergency he needed to attend to, which didn't make sense to Samantha because why would he take Vodka to a family emergency? None of it added up to Samantha, who chalked it up as a huge loss and ended up taking an Uber to the airport.
And no, the man didn't text her back, either.