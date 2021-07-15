Frenchie Might Have Made Too Many Big Moves Too Soon on 'Big Brother 23'

Being the first Head of Household on Big Brother is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you guarantee yourself safety for your first week in the house. But the caveat is you have to be the first player to truly get your hands dirty. And in Season 23, Brandon "Frenchie" French is downright filthy.

That might sound like an overreaction of his HOH reign, but Big Brother fans have discussed his game on social media and it's clear that some consider Frenchie to be one of the worst players in Big Brother history, if not the worst player. Again, that sounds a little extreme. And he could very well change fans' minds. But right now, Frenchie isn't in a good spot, despite having all the power.

Is Frenchie the worst 'Big Brother' player?

One of the worst first movies Frenchie makes as the first HOH of the season is targeting too many people too soon. He comes in hot in the season premiere and he shows he can win competitions, putting an immediate target on his back. And then he makes the decision to target showmances, and because he's sure Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez are in one, he makes it his goal to get Alyssa out.

Only, according to Alyssa and Christian, they aren't in a showmance. This is just day three, after all. And it proves how hard Frenchie came into the game. He also makes the claim on the Big Brother live feeds that he won't target women or people of color. Unfortunately, neither of those promises hold true, putting even more pressure on him and people against him.

Frenchie: “No women or person of color will be evicted on my HOH” #BB23



Also Frenchie: pic.twitter.com/4De0d53zUA — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) July 12, 2021

Frenchie has also made final-two deals with so many people that it's hard to keep track of who he actually has genuine alliances with. And the problem with agreeing to these sorts of deals is that, if those houseguests spill the beans to each other, suddenly your plans are out in the open. And, because Frenchie's fellow houseguests are unafraid to talk about him with each other, he is being exposed left and right.

To say Frenchie is the worst player is a little premature. However, as he is a clear fan of the show, you'd think he would understand the value in lying low for a little while. Once the smoke clears and he is no longer the HOH, he could have lots of other houseguests against him. Sure, that's common in this show, but the decisions Frenchie has made as the first HOH could have serious blowback. And even if that doesn't make him the worst Big Brother player, it questions his overall game.

For someone who had a journal of everything BB guests did wrong on prev. seasons, Frenchie is one of the worst BB players I’ve seen. That HoH was a hot mess. #BB23 — Diana Ramirez (@Princessss_Di) July 15, 2021