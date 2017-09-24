OB-GYN Destroys Ivanka Trump For Talking About Post-Partum Depression On Dr. Oz

As the Trump administration actively seeks to eliminate reproductive and mental health coverage for millions of women, Ivanka Trump went on the Dr. Oz show to talk about her postpartum depression. An OB-GYN called out this conflict of interest and everyone agrees with her:

The doctor slammed Ivanka's insensitivity on this one. Ades explained why Ivanka talking about this particular issue is so wrong right now:

Normally, I fully support celebrities openly talking about postpartum depression because it is a huge problem and underreported. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

So unless you are out there, on the frontlines, speaking out LOUDLY to stop Graham-Cassidy from passing, I don't want to hear it. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

Because you KNOW that PP depression is a problem, you KNOW that it's not the woman's fault, and you KNOW how bad it is. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

Let them eat cake, right? We hear you, Ivanka, loud and clear. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

Lots of people were happy to see this aired on Twitter:

Thank you for this thread. I had PP depression with suicidal thoughts...I had insurance and got treatment...every woman should have access. — Haas Policy (@haaspolicy) September 22, 2017

Thank you for championing for mental & physical health. I got turned down multiple times when I wanted to get buy healthcare before. — Gia (@silversilkie311) September 22, 2017

That 'rant' is for all of us. It's truth, and if she's not listening now, she'll regret it (as much as a trump can) later. @IvankaTrump — Eggbeating (@eggbeating) September 22, 2017

The doctor had some things to say about Ivanka's intentions, too:

She's beginning her defense as she gave birth right before she and Jared helped to bring Paul Manafort on as campaign manager. — This is not normal (@JamieTFox) September 22, 2017

Lol! I didn't say it was a good defense. — This is not normal (@JamieTFox) September 22, 2017

It's totally valid. A good pick-me-up can be a chocolate chip cookie, or some light treason. — Veronica Ades (@veroniac) September 22, 2017

People would love to see almost anyone but Ivanka raise awareness of postpartum depression. Ivanka will share her experience, but she won't fight for adequate healthcare for mothers:

@haydenpanettier has also been vocal about her experiences and is an advocate for mental treatment for new mothers.



Yeah, I don't think her admission was ever about awareness. It was just PR points for Ivanka. — rmsteward (@rmsteward) September 22, 2017

I wish Dr. oz would have had an celebrity or just an everyday woman on his show to highlight postpartum depression. — Chris Boyd (@clb0137) September 22, 2017

We get the message, Ivanka. You don't really want to fight for the cause:

Why do people not CC their targets?? I don't get this.



