Tomi Lahren Photoshops A Picture Of Colin Kaepernick, And Twitter Isn't Having Any Of It

Tomi Lahren is at it again. On Thursday, the lightweight political commentator, Fox news contributor, and staunch Trump supporter tweeted a doctored photo of Colin Kaepernick. In the image, Kaepernick appears to be kneeling in a WWII landing craft, watching U.S. soldiers storm the beach at Normandy on D-Day. Which is a commentary on Kaepernick's kneeling during the National Anthem during NFL games. The practice has inspired many players throughout the NFL to follow suit to the point it's become very divisive among people.

Lahren captioned the photo "Citizen of the Year" and quipped, "Food for thought":

Lahren may have been hoping to ruffle some feathers on Thanksgiving, but she missed the mark. By depicting Kaepernick kneeling before a military battle to criticize his protests, she overlooked the fact that protesting racial injustice in the U.S. is an act of patriotism. Kaepernick fans took a quick break from arguing with family over dry turkey and room temperature side dishes to have a little fun with Lahren's ignorance on what it truly meant for those men to sacrifice their lives.

Many Twitter users called out Lahren's hypocrisy:

He's done more for America than you have. pic.twitter.com/Ujd93x47AU — Lori ⛄ (@seagal_lori) November 23, 2017

One- those guys fought to protect our right to protest, two- kneeling is a sign of respect, three- it's kind of disrespectful to manipulate and use the images of soldiers fighting and dying just to encourage further incivility at dinner tables across the county. — Just Jes (@Just_Jes) November 23, 2017

Some tried to explain how military families' sacrifices gave us free speech, the thing that Colin Kaepernick is exercising.

The only thing that upsets me more than those that co-opt our flag and anthem are those that exploit my family's sacrifice and service for their political agenda. You should be ashamed. — Melissa M Melville (@nerdygrrl) November 23, 2017

She lectures Kaep & the kneelers about how they "disrespect" the military...but then she posts a photoshopped meme of D-Day where some of the guys in that pic probably died minutes after it was taken. Tell us more about how we should respect the military Tomi... — Amber J. (@AJ_Ski_Bum) November 23, 2017

Others defended Kaepernick's right to protest... again. Because Tomi just doesn't seem to get it:

Calmly and nonviolently making a statement about the uneven treatment of his fellow black Americans. — Episcopalifem🇺🇸❄️ (@Episcopalifem) November 23, 2017

The National Anthem is not about the military. It’s about the flag. The National Anthem is not about the military. It’s about the flag. The National Anthem is not about the military. It’s about the flag. The National Anthem is not about the military. It’s about the flag. — brihana davidson (@brihana25) November 24, 2017

But several people got to the heart of it all with their own "food for though" photos:

Food for thought pic.twitter.com/fk2P8umC2V — Cammeron Kaiser (@cammalamading) November 25, 2017

And someone illustrated what we were all thinking:

Do you think Tomi Lahren's Photoshop was in bad taste? Many certainly aren't having it, us included. Maybe next time she can actually put more thought into things before she tweets.