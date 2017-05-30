Jamie Foxx's Real Name Isn't Jamie Foxx And The Internet Feels Betrayed

Many celebs that you know with catchy or memorable names have a secret that isn't really all that secret; they use stage names. I don't mean one or two of them, I'm talking about a significant portion of celebrities that even your grandma knows. It seems like a strange concept to wrap your head around; why would you put so much work into something and not have people learn your real name?

It turns out that some do it to avoid being typecast in a particular role, while others needed a name that was easier for everyone to remember. A great example is Cardi B. People were completely shook when they found out that Cardi B's real name was Belcalis Almanzar, so much so that it took over both Instagram and Twitter for a week, dominating feeds with memes and reactions to the noise.

It's no secret that stars change their names in order to make themselves more marketable. Now I don't know what Vin Diesel's real name is, but I'm pretty it doesn't say "Diesel" on his birth certificate. Unless he comes from a long and proud lineage of Peterbilt trucks.

It turns out that some of the less octane-related Hollywood names are also completely made up for the sake of standing out to casting directors. It shouldn't come as a surprise in such a competitive line of work, but people are always floored when they find out one of their favorite stars has been living under a pseudonym for most of their lives.

Like when Twitter discovered Jamie Foxx's real name isn't Jamie Foxx.

It turns out it's Eric Marlon Bishop.

Yo, am I the only one who thought Jamie Foxx real name was Jamie Foxx? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w4KBWv5xlX — Katelynn 🔮 (@_maccckiller) May 29, 2017

And although the nature of show business is literally people acting like someone else for our own entertainment and emotional release, people couldn't get over the fact that Jamie Foxx wasn't the actor's real name.

Like, they were flabbergasted.

People felt betrayed.

Jamie Foxx's real name is Eric??? Everything is a lie. https://t.co/mBL5rLp2wu — #LetMyPeopleGLO (@MichellCClark) May 29, 2017

Others were battling an existential crisis.

I'm over here questioning my entire existence. https://t.co/OEIWvFVPr2 — big brother (@nonotwashington) May 29, 2017

There was outrage.

We have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amuck, and flat out deceived https://t.co/kYM0tHUyM4 — Kaldur'ahm (@MommaAfro_) May 29, 2017

Others revealed that Foxx's stage name had some pretty clever origins.

It was his stage name doing comedy. They let women go first. So he changed his name to be mistaken as a woman, go first and wow the judges https://t.co/zWdJyFYHtj — $mirkMasterKy (@KayWhyRarAye) May 29, 2017

And some people had questions about the names of his children.

@OohWee_itsVee how is one of his kids last named foxx and the other ones bishop pic.twitter.com/OGIiv4xJO6 — 🌬liz (@mfNEstan) May 29, 2017

@mfNEstan @OohWee_itsVee I think Corinne uses Foxx as her stage name as well. At least that's what I gleaned from this article from 2014 https://t.co/RPvy5Zze4P — Rashona (@Rashona) May 29, 2017

Mostly, though, people couldn't believe it.

When you find out that Jamie Foxx name is not really Jamie Foxx, it’s Eric Marlon Bishop. pic.twitter.com/1yVdPDzWrF — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@keepit250) May 29, 2017

Jamie Foxx's real name is Eric pic.twitter.com/TZMMOfFfpp — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 29, 2017

Just found out today that Jamie Foxx's real was Eric Marlon Bishop. pic.twitter.com/VOzXR4bHVP — Joe Negan (@mynameisNegan) May 29, 2017

"Jamie Foxx" real name is Eric..what other life changing thing should I be informed about before I die — Angelo (@dopeisland) May 29, 2017

When Jamie Foxx's name isn't Jamie Foxx pic.twitter.com/I4zMQK2GoQ — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 29, 2017

When you find out #JamieFoxx isn't even his real name? pic.twitter.com/5zDJGjxn0k — TV One (@tvonetv) May 29, 2017

But there were some people who weren't surprised at all.

The fact that y'all, as adults, really thought Jamie Foxx was his real name blows my mind 😂😂 — LiLo (@lil_LiteBright) May 29, 2017

Wait people really didn't know Jamie Foxx real name isn't Jamie Foxx? 😂.....it's not like he's a new act he been around for decades now. — The Afterthought (@Chilluminati06) May 29, 2017

Ultimately, the news doesn't really change anything.

