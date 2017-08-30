Anne Frank Center Tweets List Of President Trump's Recent Actions, And People Are Disturbed

In the past, the Anne Frank Center has publicly demanded that Twitter suspend President Donald Trump's account, accused Trump of driving the United States "off a moral cliff," and was critical of former Press Secretary Sean Spicer when he said that Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."

And in their latest attack on President Trump, the Anne Frank Center shared a list of recent actions by President Trump to highlight the "escalating parallels of history."

According to their website, "The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect uses the diary and spirit of Anne Frank as unique tools to advance her legacy, to educate young people and communities in the U.S. and Canada about the dangers of intolerance, anti-Semitism, racism and discrimination, and to inspire the next generation to build a world based on mutual respect."

"Historically, the Anne Frank Center has long-established roots and a universal message that spans geographic and political borders. Our predecessor organization, the Anne Frank Foundation, originated in New York City in 1959 and began as American Friends of the Anne Frank House, with Anne's father, Otto Frank, as our first President. He sought to raise awareness of Anne's story and funding for the House in Amsterdam, which was opened to the public in 1960. When our organization secured 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in 1977, our name was formally changed to the Anne Frank Center USA. In 2016 we expanded the name to the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, in order to better reflect the humanitarian spirit of Anne's words and her legacy."

