Tomi Lahren Defends Herself Against Animal Abuse Allegations

With all the things conservative nightmare Tomi Lahren says and does, you'd think she'd have been renounced by her followers long ago.

Just kidding! Her followers love her. But humans who have no compassion for other humans will often draw the line if someone looks at a dog wrong. Lahren has a dog, named Kota:

A dog who she loves, yet recently admitted to kicking "five times." Lahren clearly shared this info as a joke, but some people are taking it very, very seriously.

Lahren said in an Instagram story that while she was on Fox & Friends, Kota was in the studio chewing loudly on a bone.

She shared footage of herself berating the poor pup.

“Why don’t you tell the world what you were doing during my entire Fox & Friends hit,” she says. “Oh I know, chewing on her damn bone as loud as she possibly could. So I had to kick her about five times during the show.”

The dog doesn't seem particularly afraid, so let's hope it was a joke. But it does show how out of touch with basic decency Lahren is, if she thought this would go over well! People were upset.

If Hillary Clinton kicked her dog 5 times, Tomi Lahren would be calling for her execution. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) March 15, 2018

You heard about Tomi Lahren literally kicking her dog right — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) March 15, 2018

My dogs and their dog friends have questions, Tammie.



And by “questions” I’m pretty sure they mean “canine teeth” they’d like to introduce to your spawn-of-Satan hooves. https://t.co/aLc3fx6Tpy — Champing_at_the_Bit (@BBondshu) March 15, 2018

I'm not surprised that Tomi Lahren kicks dogs. I'm surprised she doesn't skin them for coats. — 🏳️‍🌈Jenny "Was it something I said?" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) March 15, 2018

People upset Tomi Lahren kicked her dog will be horrified when she unhinges her jaw and devours it whole. — Abaddon (@BacchusFan) March 15, 2018

White people after hearing Tomi Lahren kicks her dog pic.twitter.com/IklwVyaSlu — Alicia 💖💙💜 (@nerdjpg) March 15, 2018

I sincerely hope that Tammy Lahren’s dog drags its taint and butthole across her pillow every night before she goes to sleep. — Kim (@Kimmy_KimKimM) March 15, 2018

@peta - Tomi Lahren admitting to kicking her dog multiple times because it chewed its bone too loud. #AnimalAbuse @TomiLahren — Mentally Stable Genius (@resistthytrump) March 15, 2018

Tomi Lahren being a racist

*silence*

Tomi Lahren kicking her dog five times

*OMG! What a horrible person, she should be fired* pic.twitter.com/h4YvC4awzh — Kristina J. (@cjoyalways) March 15, 2018

Does the GOP hate animals or something? I know there are plenty of conservatives who love animals, but with Trump not having any pets and Tomi Lahren kicking her dog and Sarah Huckabee's brother killing a dog, I don't know anymore. — Emmie The Cat Lady (@emilywhite533) March 14, 2018

Tomi Lahren must have a very low opinion of herself if abusing an innocent dog makes her feel powerful . Freud had an explanation for this type of female behavior and it’s not flattering. — Grace Hughes (@hughesgracedgre) March 14, 2018

Though she has a few fans:

On Wednesday, TMZ caught up with Lahren at the airport to ask about the alleged dog abuse:

She said people "understand it was a joke" and the whole thing was "absolutely ridiculous." Oooook.

The cameraman seems like he wants affirmative confirmation that Lahren has never kicked the dog—she does say she doesn't abuse Kota, but seems to want to get away from the conversation as quickly as possible.