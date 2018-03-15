Logo
Home > Trending
tomi-1521121419041.jpg
Source: Instagram

Tomi Lahren Defends Herself Against Animal Abuse Allegations

By

Updated

With all the things conservative nightmare Tomi Lahren says and does, you'd think she'd have been renounced by her followers long ago.

Just kidding! Her followers love her. But humans who have no compassion for other humans will often draw the line if someone looks at a dog wrong. Lahren has a dog, named Kota:

A dog who she loves, yet recently admitted to kicking "five times." Lahren clearly shared this info as a joke, but some people are taking it very, very seriously.

Lahren said in an Instagram story that while she was on Fox & Friends, Kota was in the studio chewing loudly on a bone.

She shared footage of herself berating the poor pup.

“Why don’t you tell the world what you were doing during my entire Fox & Friends hit,” she says. “Oh I know, chewing on her damn bone as loud as she possibly could. So I had to kick her about five times during the show.”

The dog doesn't seem particularly afraid, so let's hope it was a joke. But it does show how out of touch with basic decency Lahren is, if she thought this would go over well! People were upset.

Though she has a few fans:

On Wednesday, TMZ caught up with Lahren at the airport to ask about the alleged dog abuse:

She said people "understand it was a joke" and the whole thing was "absolutely ridiculous." 

Oooook.

The cameraman seems like he wants affirmative confirmation that Lahren has never kicked the dog—she does say she doesn't abuse Kota, but seems to want to get away from the conversation as quickly as possible. 

Can you believe there's actually something Tomi Lahren has said that she's ashamed of? We honestly can't.

More from Distractify

Woman Tries to Lowball a Wedding Caterer for a 200-Person Wedding, Gets Promptly Shut Down 

13 Hilarious Engagement Shoots for People Who Hate Engagements 

The Most Savage Wendy’s Twitter Roasts of All Time