Chrissy Teigen Starts Basketball Rumor About LeBron James and It Ends up Being True

Chrissy Teigen Starts Basketball Rumor About LeBron James and It Ends up Being TrueBy Mustafa Gatollari
Chrissy Teigen's not just a model, TV personality, amazing cook with a penchant for delicious recipes, and Queen of Twitter who shuts trolls down by reminding them of her net worth, she's also a clairvoyant.
Or at least an unintentional one.
Teigen recently became an accidental Nostradamus after tweeting that she wanted to start some basketball rumors
People were immediately interested in whatever trouble she was going to start. Because, knowing Teigen, it would be hilarious. Some got in on the action and served up some suggestions of their own.
Teigen ultimately settled on this extremely improbable one: that she spot LeBron James at an embroidery shop in Los Angeles getting his name put on a Jersey.
Now this was before it was officially announced that "The King" would leave the Cavs to go to another franchise. The league's top player can have his choice of any team in the NBA and any one would be happy to have him.
Now there was a lot of talk of LeBron going to the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics...there weren't many arguing that he'd head to LA. Yet here we are. And Teigen "called it" in a few hilarious tweets. She even provided "proof" of her made-up rumor.
Apparently some people didn't get the memo beforehand and took Teigen's claims seriously.
Which Teigen had the perfect response for.
As did many of her followers.
All of the joking was tickling Twitter pink...but it only got better when it was officially announced that James had indeed joined the Lakers.
Now Teigen found herself in an amazing situation: there were a bunch of people who were in on the original joke, and some who honestly thought she had inside knowledge of James' move to the Lakers.
Which she found absolutely hilarious, of course.
It's crazy to think that her joke actually came true.
For everyone who honestly thought that Teigen's tweet wasn't in jest and LeBron actually went to an embroidery shop...
...bless your hearts.
