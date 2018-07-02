We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending > Chrissy Teigen
cover-teigen-17-1530550163019-1530550165115.jpg
Source: twitter

Chrissy Teigen Starts Basketball Rumor About LeBron James and It Ends up Being True

By

Chrissy Teigen's not just a model, TV personality, amazing cook with a penchant for delicious recipes, and Queen of Twitter who shuts trolls down by reminding them of her net worth, she's also a clairvoyant.

1-1530548068195-1530548072575.png
Source: instagram

Or at least an unintentional one.