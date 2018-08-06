Ethan Dolan Promises to Not Ride Again Following Scary Motorcycle Accident

One half of the YouTube duo known as the Dolan Twins is feeling "extra blessed" today after surviving a motorcycle accident.

Ethan Dolan took to Twitter to share an update with fans after ending up in the hospital over the weekend.

"Happy to be alive," Ethan cryptically tweeted. "Feeling extra blessed right now love you all."

Fans responded with concern to the vague messages on the social media platform — where he has over six million followers.

"Even though I don't know what's quite going on... I know everything will be more than okay," one fan wrote. Another thought it might have been a YouTube video gone wrong, adding, "Wait OMG was this a survival video gone WRONG? ARE YOU OK?"

So, what exactly happened to Ethan?

Luckily, he provided more details shortly after — and revealed he was in the hospital following a motorcycle crash. "I got into a pretty f--ked motorcycle accident... I’m completely fine," he explained. "Somehow. I realize no matter your ability, anything can happen. Just in general anything could happen, enjoy every day and just be grateful to be here."

He’s fine he just scared tf out of his brother... me, im his brother that was scared. On the real god was with us today. Don’t know what I would’ve done if something serious happened 😓. Love you E pic.twitter.com/9bDrEn9Kxo — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) August 6, 2018

His twin brother Grayson Dolan also spoke out about the accident on social — along with sharing a selfie from the hospital room showing Ethan's bloody hands. "He’s fine he just scared tf out of his brother... me, I'm his brother that was scared," Grayson wrote. "On the real God was with us today. Don’t know what I would’ve done if something serious happened. Love you."

Ethan, 18, went on to thank his fans for their support and reassured them he would not be on a bike anytime soon. "Not riding again, don’t worry lol I’m very much over it, he wrote."

However, that is not stopping Ethan or his brother Grayson from making fun (and slightly dangerous) videos for their subscribers. Just hours after the accident, Grayson revealed the siblings were filming their pre-planned "survival challenge."

And we don't blame them. Their online antics earn the brothers millions every year.

How much money do the Dolan twins make?

The YouTubers are said to be worth $4 million collectively. Last year, they joined the Total Request Live reboot as correspondents and also wrapped a 42-city world tour. It's no surprise they were the winner of the Teen Choice Awards for Choice Web Star: Male and Choice YouTuber in 2016. They also have a line of Dolan-approved merchandise that includes "socks, pillows, and dad hats."