These Stores Will be Open Christmas Day if You Need a Few Last-Minute Items

Christmas day is a time to spend with your loved ones — eating, drinking, and just enjoying each other’s company. Whether you spend the day opening gifts, eating a big holiday meal, or just binge-watching Christmas movies on Netflix, it’s a day to come together with your family and friends.

Though most people decide to not leave the house on the holiday, or leave to travel to another house, it may seem like a ghost town in your area as most stores and shops will be closed. However, not everyone celebrates Christmas, or some people need to stock up on a few last-minute items. If you need to run out of the house, but don’t know what stores are open on Christmas day, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

So, what stores are actually open on Christmas day? A lot of businesses decide to close on Christmas day, but there are a few that will still be open during specific hours.

Acme If you forgot a few grocery items for your Christmas meal, be sure to run to Acme between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to grab those last few essentials. CVS Need to grab a quick household item? CVS will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Denny’s If you’re looking to go out to breakfast, or want a quick meal, Denny’s will be open 24 hrs. Family Dollar If you need a last-minute gift for someone, or want to grab some quick decorations for your Christmas dinner table, you can run over to Family Dollar, which most will be operating on regular store hours. Starbucks Yes, coffee lovers, even Starbucks will be open on Christmas. Now, your dreams of sipping a gingerbread latte on the holiday will come true.

7-Eleven Want to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Well, most 7-Eleven locations will be open on the holiday for regular store hours. Walgreens Don’t fret if you have to run to the drugstore to pick up a quick household item. Walgreens will remain open on Christmas; however, some locations have varied hours. Movie theaters: Have no set plans for Christmas? You can always check out a local theatre to see what is playing. Most movie theatres remain open on the holiday.

Are fast food restaurants open on Christmas?

McDonald's Dreaming of visiting the golden arches on Christmas Day? Per the chain's website: "Only a handful of McDonald's restaurants open on Christmas Day." So, best to call ahead to see if your location is one of the lucky few that will remain open.

IHOP Looking to enjoy a few pancakes before heading your Christmas Day dinner? Most IHOP locations will be open; however, hours may vary. Sonic Quick meals are what Sonic is known for, and because most locations are franchised, most set their own hours. Therefore, call ahead to ask if your local Sonic will be open.

Are gyms like LA Fitness or the YMCA open on Christmas day?

LA Fitness Unfortunately, LA Fitness is closed on Christmas, so it's best to get your workout in on Christmas Eve, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Planet Fitness Planet Fitness is closed on one day only — and that's Christmas. On Christmas Eve, it closes at 1 p.m. YMCA Your local YMCA is probably closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day — with reduced hours – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — on Christmas Eve. 24 Hour Fitness Unfortunately, 24-Hour Fitness is not open on Christmas but they will open their doors on Dec. 26 bright and early at 6 a.m. if you want to work off your Christmas dinner or get a head start on your New Year's resolution.

What stores are closed on Christmas? Though there are the few stores that decide to be open for Christmas, most places decide to close their doors to let people enjoy spending time with their family and friends. A few name-brand stores that will not be open on Christmas include: Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods Market. Local grocery stores like Publix, Aldi, and Safeway are also closed. Happy holidays!