Matthew McConaughey and Zac Efron's 'Beach Bum' Trailer Is the Ultimate Stoner Flick

There's something undeniably exciting about the anticipation of an upcoming stoner flick, mostly because you know that you're in for a world of whimsy, hilarity, and general over-the-top-ness. Usually, they're packed with folks who, on the surface at least, are absolute degenerates whose main concern is getting ripped on a daily basis. And it's wonderful to see some of our favorite actors play out "taking it easy" to the highest level.

Especially when you've got an Oscar winner who's no stranger to getting blasted himself in the film's titular role. If you haven't heard of the film Beach Bum or seen the photos of Matthew McConaughey as the movie's romper-rocking protagonist, Moondog, then boy are you in for a treat. And just when you thought the film's credentials couldn't get any better, Zac Efron, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher (who called me out for using her in the thumbnail for this story, I'm sorry Isla) and Jonah Hill round out the rest of the cast.

The film's latest trailer just dropped, and it looks absolutely insane, which I mean in the best way possible. Moondog is a poet who somehow has tons of money and spends it all on a ridiculously hedonistic lifestyle. I'm talking drugs 24/7, a tricked-out Lambo, ridiculous clothing, and a parrot that's addicted to cocaine. I don't know how the bird gets the blow through its tiny little beak holes but it's something I really hope the film explores.

IMDb classifies 'Dog as a "rebellious stoner...[who] lives life by his own rules" and the trailer definitely gets that message across when he rides in a plane with a pilot who's blazed out of his mind. The story seems kind of murky, which makes sense because it just looks like a lot of partying, boat-riding, and general tomfoolery. However, the "main conflict" appears to center around Moondog's arrest.

The dude's also got a novel deadline to meet and people are hotly anticipating the legendary party animal's next work. Between his court appearance, love for drugs, partying, and golf course visits, Moondog also has to get some work done. From the trailer, it's easy to see McConaughey absolutely owns the role. I mean, he plays bongos while stoned on camera, and there's a snake involved. If the movie looks similar to another party film in recent history, that's because it kind of is.

Source: vice films

Beach Bum is directed by Harmony Korine, who was also responsible for Spring Breakers, starring the equally whacky drug dealer played by James Franco, who did the world's greatest Riff Raff impersonation. Here's hoping that, unlike Spring Breakers, Beach Bum has an actual script, or at least more actors who are better at improvising. The oft-repeated lines and unstructured nature of Korine's 2012 work was panned by several critics as boring and repetitive.

Most people praised the movie's slick visual style, which seems to have carried over into the new film. And, as insane as the movie looks, filming it was just as crazy according to Matthew. One of his most memorable off-camera moments occurred when he was chilling with Snoop Dogg, who "tricked" him into getting stoned together. I'd argue that if you're hanging with the d-o-double-g, getting blasted is pretty much a foregone conclusion.

Source: vice films

Matthew explained to Jimmy Kimmel that, on sets, the prop blunts are usually filled with oregano because you can't have actors high out of their minds while trying to deliver their lines. He went on to say, "There's a scene where I'm going to Snoop because I've got writer's block and Snoop has the magic weed. So I went to the prop man to make sure I have the prop weed."

"So it's a six-minute scene where we pass back and forth and all of sudden at the end he goes 'Yo Moondog' — that's my character — 'that ain't prop weed, that's Snoop Weed'. And I was like 'oh, you son of a a gun.'" He went on to say, "The next nine hours were a lot of fun but I don't think we used one word in the English language."

Source: vice films