‘Rick and Morty’ Inspires McDonald’s To Bring Back Szechuan Sauce

In 1998, McDonald's partnered with Disney to promote the release of the legendary animation studio's newest film, Mulan. And they did it by releasing a Szechuan dipping sauce for their chicken McNuggets.

I remember this commercial as a child, and heck, I might have even tried it when I was younger.

It must've not made much of an impression on me, or many other people, because it's not like there were massive petitions to bring it back like other fast food chain items.

However, when Rick & Morty's Season 3 debut featured the dipping sauce as a running joke, people started clamoring for the long gone McDonald's treat.

There were homemade recipes, petitions to bring it back, and countless memes about the Mulan inspired condiment.

Well it looks like McDonald's is finally listening to all of the hullabaloo surrounding their nearly-20-year-old sauce, because they're bringing it back.

Szechuan sauce is coming back to McDonald's for one day only: https://t.co/uJizkUNtuz pic.twitter.com/gsImIZJIFo — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) October 2, 2017

That's right, all you Rick & Morty fans and others who just got caught up in the excitement of trying the long lost fast food confection, you'll be able to savor the Szechuan dipping sauce in all of its glory on October 7th. Problem is, they're only offering the bad boy for one day and one day only.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? 😜 Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

People are obviously stoked at the prospect of being able to enjoy the same sauce as their favorite cartoon mega-genius.

After almost 20 years, McDonald’s will finally bring back the legendary Szechuan Sauce later this week, and it’s all bc of Rick and Morty. — Jappan Singh Behl (@Xxbloodhand100x) October 2, 2017

Others are already planning on stockpiling some for their own private stash.

Hi uhhh.... Can I get 100 containers of szechuan sauce? oh and 5 nuggets on the side. https://t.co/wZXMFU3OHF — Adam Jocson (@AdamJocson) October 2, 2017

Others are willing to travel some pretty intense distances to nab the sauce at the nearest available location.

Looks like I'm driving about 200 miles to get some Szechuan Sauce. It better be the best damn sauce I've ever had the privilege of tasting. — Alan Rails🏃🏽⚡️⚡️ (@E_Nance1) October 2, 2017

In fact, not every McDonald's will be carrying the sauce, which is troubling news for many.

Make the Szechuan sauce available at every McDonald’s location! https://t.co/4KudnDGP3s — Sovann (@zsgnick) October 2, 2017

I deadass just called 3 McDonald stores to see if they were participating in the Szechuan sauce & NONE OF THEM KNEW WHAT I WAS TALKING ABOUT — y (@y__dogg) October 2, 2017

Others are already plotting their contingency plans.

Hey I’m not gonna be in canada oct 7 but can someone go to McDonald’s that day & get me some szechuan sauce I’ve gotta know man — Kayla H (@kaylafhunt) October 2, 2017

If you're interested in trying it out, you might want to find out if a McDonald's near you is participating in the promotion.

Mc Donald's bringing back the szechuan sauce thanks to @RickandMorty so catch me there Saturday on the 7th 😱😭 I'm pickle rick !! Fuck yeah! pic.twitter.com/XzUkrXuV8Y — Josh (@JWithTheMoves) October 2, 2017

Which you can find out by clicking on the link in the tweet from McDonald's, below.

No joke, Szechuan Sauce is back on 10/7 at participating McDonald’s, while supplies last. Find it near you: https://t.co/w8EWFKxDnt — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 2, 2017