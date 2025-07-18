2025 MLB Draftees Celebrate Big Day in Downtown Las Vegas What better way to celebrate not only your birthday, but also getting to go to the MLB Draft with one of your best friends? By Distractify Staff Updated July 18 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

Circa Las Vegas is not just a haven for celebration or where athletes go to fuel up ahead of a big event. It has also become the go-to for people to gather ahead of the biggest moments of their careers. We received word that the University of Tennessee first baseman, and one of the top contenders for this year’s MLB Draft, Andrew Fischer, had stopped into Barry’s Downtown Prime with his friends and family. What better way to celebrate not only your birthday, but also getting to go to the MLB Draft with one of your best friends? Andrew, his family, and Ole Miss infielder, Luke Hill, arrived in style as two Circa Limos pulled in under the illuminated porte-cochere.

Chef Barry welcomed their entire party with open arms, as they feasted on steaks from their semi-private room. They were then surprised with not only an Oreo ice cream pie to celebrate Andrew’s birthday, but a banana cream pie as well to commemorate entering this year’s draft, where Fischer was projected to go first round. Luke is also projected highly in the draft, so it was a feast of celebration all around.

After dinner, the guys along with Andrew’s father, Brian Fischer, grandfather, and uncle, were escorted on a tour of the property by Circa Executive Richard Wilk. They saw everything from Stadium Swim to the world’s largest sports book, and even got photos at Circa’s rooftop lounge, Legacy Club, complete with views of the entire city of Las Vegas. What better way to conclude such a special evening than getting to sit and talk college baseball over drinks with Circa CEO/Owner, Derek Stevens? Andrew and his father Brian Fischer along with Luke all posed for photos with Derek in the Vegas Vickie Lounge.

After starting in all 65 games at Tennessee and leading the SEC in Home Runs for 2025, All-American star Andrew Fischer managed to reach the base safely in each game. So it was no surprise when we found out days later that he went in the first round, with the 20th pick to the Milwaukee Brewers.

