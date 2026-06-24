'90 Day Fiancé' Fame Pedro Jimeno Announces Engagement To Partner Valentina Malagon Pedro Jimeno announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend, Valentina Malagon, while on a vacation in Hawaii. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 24 2026, 7:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/valentinamalagont757

90 Days Fiancé veteran Pedro Jimeno is engaged. The TLC star announced June 23 that he had proposed to his girlfriend, Valentina Malagon, while on a vacation in Hawaii.

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In a video message to TLC viewers, Jimeno said, “Me and Valentina, we got a big, big announcement to tell you because we are engaged! And we’re going to get married.” Jimeno introduced Malagon to viewers during Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

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Malagon, a Colombian psychologist, first reached out to Jimeno after spotting him on Instagram. "I saw a story that he was in Colombia, so I took a chance to send him a message on Instagram," she said during the Tell All. "And from there, we haven't stopped talking."

Jimeno's Romantic Beach Proposal

According to People, the proposal took place June 6 on the island of Oahu. Jimeno told Malagon he was taking her to the best restaurant in Hawaii before driving her to a beach location, where he got down on one knee in front of a heart-shaped arch decorated with red roses and candles.

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Former #90DayFiance and #TheFamilyChantel star Pedro Jimeno is engaged!



Pedro proposed to his Colombian fiancée, Valentina Malagon, on the island of Oahu in Hawaii on June 6, @people exclusively revealed.



"Today we're not just celebrating a 'yes.' We're celebrating the moment… pic.twitter.com/YFJl6uuLM3 — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 23, 2026

An illuminated sign reading "Will You Marry Me?" accompanied the display. The ring was crafted by Diamonboi Designs. "I was very surprised," Malagon said of the moment.

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The engagement was also shared on the series’ official Instagram account, where Jimeno posted a message addressed to his fiancée: “Today we’re not just celebrating a ‘yes.’ We’re celebrating the moment when two paths, two stories, and two dreams decided to become one forever. Valentina came into my life as an answer, as a blessing that God placed on my path to show me that true love isn’t something you search for… it’s something you recognize.”

Jimeno's Divorce With Chantel Everett

Jimeno first appeared on the show in Season 4 of the flagship 90 Day Fiancé, which followed his journey from the Dominican Republic to the United States to marry Chantel Everett. The K-1 visa process, which gives foreign partners of American citizens 90 days to marry after arriving in the country, was the central premise of their story.

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Pedro Jimeno just got engaged to Valentina Malagon, four years after splitting from Chantel Everett. The 90 Day Fiancé alum broke the news on Instagram. #90DayFiance #Engaged #RealityTVhttps://t.co/K01AoIFuUV — The Informed Citizen (@staysaneticg) June 24, 2026

The couple's relationship extended across multiple franchise installments, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, and the dedicated spinoff The Family Chantel, which ran for five seasons.