A $230 Million AI Deal Grew Out of De-Extinction Research By Reese Watson Published Nov. 18 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Nataliia Mysik | Dreamstime.com

Astromech is buying Form Bio, bringing together two companies that got their start at Colossal Biosciences.

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What does trying to bring back extinct animals have to do with developing new medicines? For two companies that grew out of Colossal Biosciences, the connection started with a practical problem. Studying DNA from different species generates a lot of data, and scientists needed better software to make sense of it. On Nov. 17, Dallas-based AI company Astromech announced that it acquired Form Bio in an all-stock deal valued at $230 million. The acquisition brings Form Bio’s team and intellectual property into Astromech. Form Bio co-founder and former CEO Andrew Busey will become Astromech’s chief AI officer and head of technology.

What does evolution have to do with genetic medicine?

Some stretches of DNA have stayed remarkably similar across species for millions of years. That can give scientists a clue that those stretches do something important. Astromech, co-founded by entrepreneur Ben Lamm and geneticist George Church, builds AI models that look for patterns like these to help researchers understand what different parts of DNA might do.

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Form Bio got its start inside Colossal and launched in 2022. Its software went from helping scientists analyze biological data to helping them design potential genetic medicines. The company says its tools already support research programs at Stanford, Eli Lilly and several biotech companies.

One example is Form Bio’s work with the nonprofit Cure Rare Disease on an experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Form Bio says the program has moved into preclinical studies, the stage of research that comes before testing in people.