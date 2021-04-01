'A Low Down Dirty Shame' Cast Is Filled With Hollywood Producers and A-Listers

There are some films that will always be considered classics in the Black community. Whether it’s a hilarious comedy special, a film about a notable Black public figure or leader, or simply a movie about the struggle of the Black experience in America, certain films are considered a rite of passage for many African-Americans. And while there are plenty of films that Blacks hold near and dear to their hearts, the November 1994 release of A Low Down Dirty Shame tops the list.

While the film is all about an ex-cop searching for millions of dollars stolen by a drug lord, the sensational storyline has won fans over. So, it’s no surprise that the movie is now available to stream on Hulu.

That said, the wise-cracking cast is known to be a favorite for film-watchers because of its versatility. Since the movie can now be streamed, fans can’t help but wonder what the cast is up to these days. And we’re here to fill in the blanks.

Keep reading to get the lowdown on what the A Low Down Dirty Shame cast is up to now.