'A Low Down Dirty Shame' Cast Is Filled With Hollywood Producers and A-Listers

'A Low Down Dirty Shame' Cast Is Filled With Hollywood Producers and A-ListersBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 1 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
There are some films that will always be considered classics in the Black community. Whether it’s a hilarious comedy special, a film about a notable Black public figure or leader, or simply a movie about the struggle of the Black experience in America, certain films are considered a rite of passage for many African-Americans. And while there are plenty of films that Blacks hold near and dear to their hearts, the November 1994 release of A Low Down Dirty Shame tops the list.
While the film is all about an ex-cop searching for millions of dollars stolen by a drug lord, the sensational storyline has won fans over. So, it’s no surprise that the movie is now available to stream on Hulu.
That said, the wise-cracking cast is known to be a favorite for film-watchers because of its versatility. Since the movie can now be streamed, fans can’t help but wonder what the cast is up to these days. And we’re here to fill in the blanks.
Keep reading to get the lowdown on what the A Low Down Dirty Shame cast is up to now.
Peaches aka Jada Pinkett Smith has become a Hollywood icon.
One of the most notable characters from A Low Down Dirty Shame is Peaches, who was played by Jada Pinkett Smith. Peaches works with Andre Shame (Keenan Ivory Wayans) as his assistant at his private investigator firm. And while she is an employee, she does have romantic feelings for him, which ultimately plays out in the film.
While this is one of many roles Jada has played throughout her career, fans have fallen in love with her acting skills over the years. She has landed roles in iconic films such as Set it Off, Boyz N The Hood, The Nutty Professor, Girls Trip, and more.
Jada Pinkett Smith in horror films pic.twitter.com/P9JmejfyC8— ً (@80slashers) February 26, 2021
She is also married to megastar Will Smith. The couple has two children, Willow and Jaden Smith. Jada has also catapulted her celebrity with her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk.
Keenan Ivory Wayans is the crème de la crème of comedians.
If you’re a fan of sketchy comedy, then you may be aware that Keenan is a very big deal. Not only is he a hilarious actor and comedian, he is also the brainchild of the sketch comedy series In Living Color.
A true advocate for creating opportunities for fellow Black talent in Hollywood, Keenan has written, directed, and produced multiple films and projects — including A Low Down Dirty Shame — throughout his tenure in Hollywood.
He is the oldest of the Wayans clan, all of whom are heavyweights in Hollywood. From acting to producing, this talented man is responsible for making us laugh over the years. And now, he is still creating magic in Hollywood. He just recently served as the showrunner for Season 3 of The Last O.G.
Wayman, played by Corwin Hawkins, has passed away from AIDS complications.
One of the most memorable characters from A Low Down Dirty Shame is none other than Wayman. He played the role of Peaches's gay best friend who made a hilarious addition to the cast.
Corwin elevated his career in the comedy world by appearing on Comic View and various HBO comedy specials. He was also able to land the role of Wayman after Keenan met him within the comedy circuit.
And while Wayman will always be a favorite character for fans, his life was cut short. According to Madame Noire, Corwin died August 1994, just a few months shy of the nationwide movie theater premiere of A Low Down Dirty Shame. The site reports that he died due to AIDS complications, in particular, pneumonia. He was only 29 years old.
Salli Richardson-Whitfield has grown to become an accomplished actress and film director.
Angela Foster (played by Salli) was the object of Shame’s affection in the film. While the two were romantically involved at one point, Shame ultimately discovered that the drug lord wanted her dead because she had stolen his money.
And while the role of Angela is one of many roles Salli has brought to life, her time in Hollywood has served her very well. She’s appeared in Black Dynamite, I Am Legend, and Anacondas: The Hunt for The Blood Orchid, among other films.
Salli has also made history as one of the few Black female Hollywood directors. She has directed two episodes of Queen Sugar, Scandal, Eureka, and other hit shows.
These days, she sprinkles her magic in Hollywood by continuing to act and direct films. She was most recently honored at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards for her work directing Luke Cage.
A Low Down Dirty Shame is now available to stream on Hulu.